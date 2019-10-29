PAXTON — Josh Pritchard and his Paxton-Buckley-Loda football players have a scheduled game Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers (7-2) learned Monday morning that they’d carry their Class 3A No. 5 seed into a 2 p.m. kickoff with visiting No. 12 Chicago Carver (6-2).
“Really we were just aiming for a home game in the first round,” said Pricthard, in his first season coaching the Panthers. “Our aim all year first was to win the conference title, and second was obviously to get a home playoff game.”
There’s a catch, however.
The ongoing Chicago teachers’ strike is affecting Carver — hence the Challengers boasting just eight results in their record. Their Week 9 tilt with Chicago Von Steuben was called off because of the strike.
Last Friday, the IHSA board of directors voted against waiving a rule requiring programs to complete three practices prior to their playoff opener.
This means Carver, and other schools affected by a strike that Monday canceled an eighth day of classes, needs to resume practice by Wednesday in order to face the Panthers this coming Saturday.
So PBL’s home playoff event may not be an event at all — just a Challengers forfeit.
“We’re all hoping we can play Saturday,” Pritchard said. “We don’t want these kids to miss out. ... In the end, the kids always kind of suffer a little bit (in such a situation).”
Panthers officials weren’t able to even connect with Carver football coach/athletic director Frederick Ward until Monday morning, with the strike hampering the school’s email system.
“At this point now, we’ll prepare like we’re playing at 2 (Saturday) until somebody tells us differently,” PBL athletic director Brock Niebuhr said. “We’re trying not to concern ourselves with those things that are out of our control.”
Niebuhr said Monday afternoon that no one from the IHSA had reached out to him about the potential fate of the Panthers’ first-round matchup.
“Anybody will tell you (that) you want to play. The kids want to play. The coaches are preparing to play,” Niebuhr said. “If it’s not this week, then we’ll take what is given and we’ll move on and hope to get a home game (later on).”
PBL would face either No. 4 Farmington or No. 13 Seneca — the latter a Sangamon Valley Conference foe the Panthers defeated 22-18 in Week 4 — in the postseason’s second round with any type of win over Carver.
But the Panthers drawing the Challengers is “kind of comical” to Pritchard.
That’s because Pritchard’s senior year at Troy Triad included a 5A first-round playoff showcase between Triad and Carver. It’s actually the last time the Challengers qualified for the postseason before this year, though they dropped a 56-14 decision to Pritchard and his pals.
Carver’s coach at the time: Frederick Ward.
“They’re running essentially the exact same stuff they did then,” Pritchard said. “It’s the fun of the playoffs is playing teams you would never see any other time.”
Pritchard admitted his past knowledge of the Challengers’ schemes “definitely helps a little bit.” Of course, that won’t matter if Carver is barred from making the trip south.
But, as Pritchard and Niebuhr both said, PBL is treating this week of preparation in a business as usual style.
Considering the Panthers haven’t succeeded in a home playoff date since topping Mercer County 50-2 in 2016, they’re not letting their guard down — even under such uncertain circumstances.
“Any win in the playoffs is a good win, but to do it in front of your own fans, that’s a nice thing,” Pritchard said. “We want to win as many home games as possible, and we want to continue to have home games.”