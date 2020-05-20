A chat with a high school athlete preparing for a fall sports season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Today, Paxton-Buckley-Loda football player GAVIN COPLEA, who will be a senior next season.
How does coming from a family that has noted ties to PBL athletics affect your approach to competing for the Panthers?
It’s amazing, for sure. (My siblings and I are) all competitive and always talk trash about each other no matter what it is. I’ve been working out with my older brother (2017 graduate Dalton) a lot, so it’s been real fun.
Do you have any concerns about summer contact days currently being suspended?
It’s definitely scary. It’s always fun to be in the weight room with the team the whole summer, having fun with everybody. I hope we can come back, but if they don’t (let us), we’ll have to find a way to do other things at home.
How difficult has it been not having an immediate chance to build off last season’s two playoff wins and overall success?
Coach (Josh) Pritchard pushed us a lot last year, and I think he was hoping to do that again this summer. So it would suck if we wouldn’t be able to get together this summer.
How have you approached spending your time at home from an athletic standpoint?
I’ve been working out and throwing the ball around as much as possible. The weather hasn’t really been cooperating lately, and I’ve just been trying to get out and do some kind of activities during the day.
How much are you looking forward to the opportunity to lead the 2020 team?
It’s always fun being the oldest guy and being a leader, but we’re going to miss all those seniors a lot. They were really fun to play with, and they were really good leaders.
What is it like to compete on behalf of PBL athletics?
It’s amazing being on the sports teams. The whole community gets on your side, and they’re always rooting for you and everybody comes out to the games. It’s really special being on those teams.
Do you have a favorite PBL football moment so far?
That’s tough. Probably just hanging out with everybody, whether it be at practice or on the bus.