Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Gavin Coplea (13) has in for a touchdown as Salt Fork's Kotah Broeker (2) tries to stop him in a prep football game at PBL in Paxton on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette ° Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Gavin Coplea (13) has in for a touchdown as Salt Fork's Kotah Broeker (2) tries to stop him in a prep football game at PBL in Paxton on ° Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.