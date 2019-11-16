Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS breaks down the four playoff games this weekend involving area teams:
Class 4A
(3) Effingham (10-1) at (10) Prairie Central (9-2)
2 p.m., Saturday
Flaming Hearts’ coach: Brett Hefner (fifth season, 35-17 record)
Hawks’ coach: Andrew Quain (first season, 9-2 record)
Three Flaming Hearts to watch
Nathan Shackelford (Sr., QB): 134 of 206 passing, 2,283 yards, 30 TDs, 7 INTs; 93 carries, 748 yards, 11 TDs.
Parker Wolfe (Jr., WR/DB): 21 tackles, 10 INTs, 1 fumble recovery.
Austin Herborth (Jr., TE/DE): 72 tackles, 5.0 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries.
Three Hawks to watch
Kaden King (Jr., QB/DB): 17 of 34 passing, 399 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INT; 151 carries, 1,105 yards, 16 TDs.
Dailen Loveless (Jr., RB/DB): 80 carries, 728 yards, 7 TDs; 28 tackles, 3 INTs.
Corbin Moser (Sr., HB/DB): 82 carries, 554 yards, 5 TDs; 55 tackles, 3 INTs.
Prediction — Hawks 35, Flaming Hearts 31.
Neither team’s offense has been stalled very often this season, which suggests a back-and-forth affair is in order. Prairie Central is playing with immense confidence after two seeding upsets to start the playoffs, and competing again at home will give the Hawks a slight edge.
Class 3A
(5) Paxton-Buckley-Loda (9-2) at (1) Princeton (10-1)
1 p.m. Saturday
Panthers’ coach: Josh Pritchard (first season, 9-2 record)
Tigers’ coach: Ryan Pearson (third season, 20-11 record)
Three Panthers to watch
Hunter Anderson (Sr., RB/LB): 131 carries, 1,350 yards, 14 TDs; 11 receptions, 173 yards, 1 TD; 89 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 3 fumble recoveries.
Gunner Belt (Sr., QB/DB): 97 of 153 passing, 1,503 yards, 21 TDs, 6 INTs; 105 carries, 519 yards, 5 TDs.
Dalton Busboom (Sr., G/OLB): 99 tackles, 13.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks, 1 fumble recovery.
Three Tigers to watch
Ronde Worrels (Jr., RB/OLB): 172 carries, 1,525 yards, 31 TDs; 58 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1.0 sack.
Tyler Gibson (Jr., QB/K): 87 of 143 passing, 1,711 yards, 14 TDs, 6 INTs; 38 carries, 246 yards, 4 TDs
Wyatt Davis (Sr., WR/FS): 43 receptions, 909 yards, 8 TDs; 34 tackles, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery.
Prediction — Tigers 28, Panthers 24.
PBL’s defense stepped up in a big way last week on the road versus a high-octane Farmington squad, but this Worrels-led Princeton offense appears to be a different animal. Some impressive ground gains could be posted, and the Tigers may get the better of them in what could turn out to be an epic state quarterfinal game.
Class 1A
(4) Arcola (9-2) at (1) Central A&M (11-0)
1:30 p.m. Saturday
Purple Riders’ coach: Nick Lindsey (third season, 24-8 record)
Raiders’ coach: Brent Weakly (fifth season, 31-20 record)
Three Purple Riders to watch
Austin Hopkins (Sr., RB/LB): 178 carries, 1,401 yards, 18 TDs; 89 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery.
Beau Jones (Jr., QB/DB): 81 of 138 passing, 1,384 yards, 28 TDs, 6 INTs; 47 carries, 176 yards, 4 TDs.
Diego Perez (Sr., WR/DB): 36 receptions, 716 yards, 12 TDs; 30 tackles, 3 INTs.
Three Raiders to watch
Connor Heaton (Sr., QB): 116 of 185 passing, 2,120 yards, 30 TDs, 1 INT; 69 carries, 654 yards, 16 TDs; 16 tackles, 4 INTs.
Jacob Paradee (Sr., WR/DB): 42 receptions, 1,046 yards, 17 TDs; 79 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 2 INTs.
Connor Hutchins (Sr., WR/ILB): 45 receptions, 611 yards, 5 TDs; 79 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2 INTs, 1 fumble recovery.
Prediction — Raiders 42, Purple Riders 31.
After watching Central A&M score at will last week versus Fisher, it’s clear an elite defense is all that will slow the Raiders. Arcola’s stoppers did well in the second round and will have more success than the Bunnies’ defense, but it still won’t be enough to keep the Purple Riders around.
8-Man
(4) Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (8-3) at (1) Milford/Cissna Park (10-0)
2 p.m. Saturday
Falcons’ coach: Todd Reed (first season, 8-3 record)
Bearcats’ coach: Clint Schwartz (seventh season, 37-29 record)
Three Falcons to watch
Tavaree Phifer (Sr.): 156 carries, 1,411 yards, 19 TDs; 7 receptions, 127 yards, 1 TD; 28.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 7 INTs.
Braden Wallace (Sr.): 71 of 124 passing, 925 yards, 12 TDs, 3 INTs.
William Weber (Soph.): 24 carries, 212 yards, 3 TDs; 72 tackles, 4.0 TFL.
Three Bearcats to watch
Penn Stoller (Sr., QB/LB): 42 of 66 passing, 1,415 yards, 26 TDs, 1 INTs; 89 carries, 1,210 yards, 19 TDs.
Angel Salinas (Soph., RB/DB): 70 carries, 814 yards, 12 TDs.
Keegan Boyle (Sr., WR/DB): 14 receptions, 594 yards, 10 TDs.
Prediction — Bearcats 56, Falcons 21.
Milford/CP has put up some wild point totals on worse teams, but actually scored its most points this year versus the Falcons (78 on Oct. 4). F-C/W will do a bit better defensively this time, but not nearly good enough, as the Bearcats cruise into their second straight state championship game since making the move to 8-man football.