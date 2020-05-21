A chat with a high school athlete preparing for a fall sports season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Today, Prairie Central football player JOSH WOODREY, who will be a senior next season.
What are vibes around the team after two playoff wins last season?
Everyone’s still kind of amped up. We’re really looking forward to (2020), but that’s mostly (how we feel) every year, too. We’re just always looking for the next big game.
What do you think the team is capable of this upcoming season?
All we can go is up. There’s no really getting worse. We might as well just see how far we can go with what we’ve got.
How have you spent your time away from the team, from a season preparation standpoint?
(Coach Andrew Quain) sent out workouts for us to do, at-home workouts. Basically, go to Ace (Hardware), get a sand bag (and) see what you can do. Be creative. ... Five dollars a pop, about 60 to 80 pounds. (Quain) sent out credits for us to stop by and get some. There’s like bent-over rows, overhead presses. Basically the military had something, and he read about it and just took it over for himself.
Do you have any concern over the current suspension of summer contact days?
We’re all really hoping for (them), but we’ve just got to wait. I hope that I’ll be able to lead, bring us to our full potential. That’s what I’m really hoping to do this year, and obviously play to my best potential, make sure everyone around me is also doing the same.
What has it meant to you to represent Prairie Central athletics?
It’s an honor. The thing that drives me to do better is seeing all the little kids look up to me. I’ve talked to a few of the elementary kids and they get that twinkle in their eyes, and it just means the world to me.
Do you have a top moment from your time with the team?
Columbia game (in the 2019 playoffs’ second round). It was one of our best, complete games. It was head to head, full competition, and at the end, it got really close. There’s just nothing that matches the Columbia game.