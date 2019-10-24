Sports Editor MATT DANIELS checks in with four area teams before the final regular season games kick off:
1 GIBSON CITY — A bar near Springfield.With a dirt floor. And hay rides.
During the early-morning hours of Halloween weekend, no less.
That’s one such experience of exchanging film with an opposing coach before a playoff game that veteran Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley coach Mike Allen won’t soon forget.
“They asked us if we wanted to join them, but we decided not to,” Allen said with a laugh. “I miss the old days because you’d be out looking for film until 1 or 2 in the morning. That was your first thought once the playoff pairings were announced: ‘Where can I go get some film?’”
Now, with the advent of Hudl, where video is easily transferred online between football teams, those moments of driving to odd spots in order to exchange film between coaches of two playoff teams is an obsolete concept.
But reaching the playoffs for GCMS is not. The Falcons (7-1) are back in the postseason for the seventh straight season and will attempt to become the first Class 2A school to win three state titles since the playoffs started in 1974.
GCMS is on a four-game win streak and shut out El Paso-Gridley 27-0 last Friday at home in a Heart of Illinois Conference Large game where the Falcons’ defense held the Titans to minus-51 yards.
“When the defense was on the field, they were just shutting them down,” Allen said. “The last two weeks, the defense has played like we know they can.”
If GCMS can win at Deer Creek-Mackinaw (2-6) this Friday night, a first-round home playoff game likely follows for the Falcons. No matter where GCMS ends up in the playoff bracket or who they play, though, hosting duties fall on Allen this Saturday night. His house is where GCMS players and coaches will watch to see the playoff pairings reveal.
“I’ve never been one to try and look ahead to project who we’re going to play because it’s always tough to figure out,” Allen said. “I don’t put a lot of stock in the projections. But I do know It’s much more enjoyable watching the show knowing you’re in.”
2 GEORGETOWN — Josh Cavanaugh quickly learned how important the Coal Bucket game was to Georgetown-Ridge Farm football a decade ago.“About 30 seconds after I got hired at the school board meeting,” Cavanaugh said, “a stereotypical old lady shook her finger at me and said, ‘You better win the Coal Bucket game.’”
Cavanaugh, who has coached the Buffaloes for seven seasons in two different stints, carries a 3-3 record against Westville since his first season at G-RF in 2010.
The two Vermilion Valley Conference teams separated by five miles renew their rivalry with the 98th annual Coal Bucket game at 2 p.m. Saturday in Westville.
“It’s a game that in our community, and I’m sure it’s this way in theirs, where we are always thinking about it,” Cavanaugh said. “From offseason prep to just game-planning each week, it’s always in the back of our minds of, ‘Can our team be successful in the Coal Bucket game?’ It’s not just a one-week preparation.”
The Buffaloes (3-5, 1-3 VVC) won’t reach the playoffs for only the fourth time this decade, but Cavanaugh has liked the improvement he’s seen from his young team — G-RF only has six seniors on its 45-man roster — late in the season. G-RF has won its last two games, winning 28-23 at Momence in Week 7 and routing Oblong/Palestine/Hutsonville 58-14 last Friday at home.
“We had so many kids at the beginning of the season that were so far behind because they hadn’t really played,” Cavanaugh said. “They’ve gotten progressively better throughout the year.”
G-RF relies on senior fullback Gavan Shelton (1,012 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns), junior quarterback Logan Dawson (521 passing yards, seven TDs, three interceptions) and junior receiver Trayvion Brown (261 receiving yards, four TDs) offensively, while freshman linebacker Craig Johnson has a team-high 64 tackles.
“Our kids were very resilient this year,” Cavanaugh said. “It took a lot of extra coaching to get the kids through the emotional ups and downs, but it’s all about growth. These seniors are great kids. They really were, and I’ll be sad to see them go.”
3 WESTVILLE — Guy Goodlove struggled to win football games his first four seasons at Westville, going 4-32 from 1995 to 1998. But when Westville beat rival Georgetown-Ridge Farm 42-32 in the 1997 version of the Coal Bucket game to give Goodlove his first win in the annual series between the two Vermilion County rivals, it’s a moment he still remembers.“The fans stormed the field,” Goodlove said. “I’m like, ‘Why are you on my football field?’ I had no idea they would just be so ecstatic that we won the Coal Bucket. I didn’t realize what a big deal it was, but I soon learned.”
Goodlove will wrap up his 25th season in charge of the Tigers when Westville hosts Vermilion Valley Conference foe Georgetown-Ridge Farm in the 98th annual Coal Bucket game at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“We’ve had some great games between the two schools, and it’s been a lot of fun,” said Goodlove, who is 15-9 in his career against the Buffaloes. “It’s an entirely different level of preparation that goes into the week. The teams are excited. The schools are excited. The communities are excited. The great thing about this year’s game is we’re the only game in town. It’s going to be like a Saturday playoff game.”
Westville (3-5, 1-3 VVC) won’t make the playoffs for the second straight season, with last Friday’s 34-24 defeat at Oakwood eliminating the Tigers from playoff contention. But, just like G-RF, the Tigers only have six seniors on their 36-man roster.
Three of those seniors — quarterback Raef Burke (1,171 rushing yards, nine touchdowns; 598 passing yards, nine TDs, three interceptions), running back Antonio Munoz (349 rushing yards, four TDs) and receiver Dalton Rolinitis (358 receiving yards, four TDs) — are Westville’s top playmakers. Sophomore linebacker Rylee Edwards boasts a team-high 87 tackles.
“Just our basic fundamentals of the game have improved,” Goodlove said. “Instead of having to think about everything we do, it’s become an instinct and become a habit. When you can get to that point, you know you’re starting to get pretty good. This group of kids I have, they’ve been fun to be around because of the work they’ve put in.”
4 VILLA GROVE — The Blake Smith to Ierik Sorenson connection in the passing game is well established this season for Villa Grove/Heritage football.
Smith, VG/H’s junior quarterback, has thrown 15 touchdown passes, with Sorenson, a senior wide receiver, catching 10 touchdowns among his 18 receptions through the Blue Devils’ first eight games.“That combination is definitely fun to watch,” VG/H coach Heath Wilson said.
But when Blue Devils’ fans think back to this season, they might remember the 66-yard touchdown pass Liam Barr threw to Keagan Patterson in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter during an eventual 14-10 win at Cumberland in Week 7.
“We called trips left, and for some reason, he rolled to the short side of the field, threw a great ball in stride and hit Keagan,” Wilson said. “The rest is history. It was the play of the year for us.”
Barr, the Blue Devils’ backup quarterback, found Patterson on a fourth-and-12 play to give VG/H the dramatic win. A victory that has allowed the Blue Devils (5-3, 4-2 Lincoln Prairie) to ride a two-game win streak into Friday night’s showdown at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (5-3, 3-3 LPC). The winning team clinches a playoff berth, while the losing team has to wait and see until Saturday night’s playoff pairings are released if they’re in.
Wilson, though, is confident VG/H will make the playoffs for the 12th time in the last 15 seasons.
“I’m pretty sure we’re in with five wins with our playoff points, but we want to get that sixth win and get a better playoff seed,” Wilson said. “They’re doing the same thing, and we’re not going to be overlooking them.”
Sorenson (425 receiving yards), Kehm Shirley (416 rushing yards, four TDs), linebacker Zayzen Price (92 tackles) and Patterson (57 tackles) are among a handful of seniors intent on making sure the Blue Devils know they’re in the playoffs by the time Friday night ends.
“The kids are what makes the program what it is,” said Wilson, a Unity graduate in his second season leading VG/H. “Getting into the playoffs is a big deal, and it’s where we expect to be at.”
Heath Wilson
It was fourth-and-12. Sorry to get you all upset about it.
A lot of people don’t give this conference enough credit. There are possibly 5-6 teams in our conference that could make the playoffs. It tells you how competitive our conference is.
We had to go 66 yards in 20 seconds. We had our backup QB in. We called trips left. You don’t see it too often, and for some reason, he rolled to the short side of the ball, threw a great ball in stride and hit Keegan Patterson. The rest is history. It was just one of those plays where we were up 10-7, and all of a sudden, our center snapped it over our quarterback’s head to give it right back. It was definitely an exciting game.
It was the play of the year for us. It was huge. We couuld be sitting 4-4. We’ve got a tough game Friday anyway, but it was big for us to get that win. All year long, any week can beat anybody in our conference.
He came in and acted like a senior. It was a huge win for us. It’s nice where we’re at right now.
Just being from the area and playing at Unity and coming back home, I think Year 2 is definitely to be a school where you’re expected to get to the playoffs. I feel we play one of the tougher schedules around. There’s so much tradition now in this conference. Getting into the playoffs is a big deal. It’s where we expect to be at. It’s great to be back home, and it’s only Year 2. The kids are what makes the program what it is. We have 19 seniors on this year’s team, so we’re definitely senior-heavy, but we have a lot of younger guys contributing.
On Smith-Sorenson
Ierik. Blake is a quarterback who can get them with his legs or his arms. We have a playmaker that’s really under the radar. He catches a lot of touchdowns, and he’s probably one of the best athletes on the field. That combination is definitely run to watch. It’s nice that Blake is only a junior. Ierik can just make plays with his legs.