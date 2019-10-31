Sports Editor MATT DANIELS checks in with three area teams before first-round playoff games kick off:
1 TUSCOLA — According to Tuscola coach Andy Romine, no Tuscola football players will miss Saturday’s Class 2A first-round playoff game because of a fight that transpired on the field between Meridian and Tuscola to end last Friday’s regular-season finale for the Warriors.Tuscola beat Meridian 50-18 on the road in a Central Illinois Conference game that was stopped with 2 minutes, 7 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter because of the incident between the two teams.
“The game is official,” Romine said, “but I’m not going to comment on it other than to say it shouldn’t have happened.”
Even before the game against Meridian, Tuscola was assured of a playoff berth for the 25th time in the last 26 seasons. The Warriors (7-2) will host a first-round playoff game at Memorial Field for the fifth straight season when they welcome in Flora (6-3) for a 2 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.
“It’s rewarding for our town to host a playoff game,” Romine said. “At some point in time, you can take it for granted, but you shouldn’t because it’s not an easy thing to do.”
Tuscola has relied on senior quarterback Logan Tabeling (area-best 1,864 passing yards to go along with 723 rushing yards and 27 total touchdowns), senior receiver Brandon Douglas (749 receiving yards and six TDs on 45 catches) and sophomore Jalen Quinn (643 receiving yards and four TDs on 40 catches accompanied by an area-best nine interceptions) in winning its last five games.
“We’ve felt at times we’ve struggled with our rhythm and tempo on offense,” Romine said, “but then you look and see we’re averaging 41 points. I guess we’re doing OK then.”
2 GIBSON CITY — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley played without its two leading rushers because of injuries during last Friday’s 19-0 win at Deer Creek-Mackinaw.But GCMS coach Mike Allen said both sophomore tailback Aidan Laughery (elbow) and senior fullback Payton Kean (ankle) are slated to play this Saturday when the Falcons (8-1) host Rushville-Industry (6-3) at 2 p.m. in a Class 2A first-round playoff game.
Laughery, who has rushed for 1,080 yards and 18 touchdowns on 140 carries, suffered his injury on the first play during the Week 9 win. Kean, who has rushed for 501 yards and eight touchdowns on 89 carries, didn’t play at all in the victory at Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
“We’re healthy,” Allen said. “Everyone will be dressed and ready to go Saturday.”
In light of Laughery and Kean’s absences, senior quarterback Cade Elliott (33 of 66 for 529 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions) and junior Isaiah Chatman (390 rushing yards, six TDs) have delivered noteworthy performances.
“Towards the end of the season, Cade got some confidence,” Allen said. “He’s making really good reads. Earlier, he was looking to go deep often and overlooking those shorter passes. Lately, he’s been spreading the ball around. He’s keeping his eyes open and his scrambling ability has really improved. He’s able to get away from the pass rush and make good decisions. We’re very happy with his progression.”
It’s happening at a time, too, when the Falcons are playing the same brand of strong defense that produced back-to-back Class 2A state titles. And that’s limiting what any opposing offense wants to do in an effective manner.
“They’re able to just play football,” Allen said of his defense that has only allowed one touchdown in its last five games and only 46 points all season. “They know what’s coming. They don’t have to stop and react. They’re having fun doing it. That’s the key. They’re playing more relaxed and having fun doing it.”
Now, the Falcons will try to extend their playoff win streak to 11 against Rushville-Industry.
“They’re a wishbone team, and they’re very physical and very aggressive,” Allen said. “They come at you.”
3 FISHER — The Fisher football team probably thought it was a typo when the Class 1A playoff pairings were revealed last Saturday night.The Bunnies, after all, knew they’d make the playoffs for the third straight season. But they didn’t expect to draw the same team they defeated during last year’s first-round game.
Yet Cumberland (6-3) is the opponent for Fisher (7-2) once more when the two teams kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday at Kellar Field. Fisher defeated Cumberland 48-15 in last year’s playoff opener at Kellar Field.
“I joked with our coaches that this is going to become an annual thing,” Fisher coach Jake Palmer said with a laugh. “This game will just be in Week 10 and part of the regular season schedule.”
The fact Fisher, which boasts the area’s rushing leader in senior Tyler Wilson (1,863 yards on 201 carries, 24 touchdowns), is hosting a first-round game again isn’t lost on Palmer.
“It’s awesome,” he said. “Our community really rallies behind the football team. They make it such a special atmosphere.”
For Wilson and the other 10 seniors on Fisher’s roster, the chance to play in the playoffs for the third straight season is impressive considering the Bunnies went 1-8 as freshmen in 2016. That season also coincided with Palmer’s first season in charge at Fisher.
“They’re a group that’s really endured and seen the worst of what our program did and also the best of what we did,” Palmer said. “They’ve really shifted the culture and the expectations of what it takes to win football games. It’s really helped us fortify the foundation of our program, and we’re trying to go even further this season.”