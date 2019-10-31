Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Periods of snow and windy. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.