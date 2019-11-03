GIBSON CITY — The two-time defending Class 2A state champions opened the postseason in resounding fashion.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley posted its fourth straight shutout en route to a 48-0 home win against Rushville-Industry on Saturday afternoon in a 2A first-round playoff game.
The Falcons (9-1) limited the Rockets (6-4) to just five first-downs and 152 yards of total offense. Aidan Laughery rushed for a game-high 98 yards on 13 carries and three touchdowns to spark GCMS, while Payton Kean added 73 rushing yards on eight carries and Isaiah Chatman added two rushing scores.
GCMS, which plays at 6 p.m. next Saturday at Sterling Newman (9-1) in a second-round game, also scored when Daniel Jones blocked a punt and Spencer Meenen recovered it in the end zone to stake the Falcons to a 21-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
Blue Devils advance. Host Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin darted out to a 20-0 lead midway through the second quarter and defeated Eldorado 41-22 on Saturday afternoon in a Class 2A first-round playoff game.
Caleb Lahey produced 241 rushing yards on 24 carries and four touchdowns to carry BHRA’s offense, while quarterback Avery McConkey went 5 of 8 for 109 passing yards and one touchdown. Mason Hackman and Talen Miller each registered 12 tackles to lead BHRA’s defense.
The Blue Devils (9-1) will host Nashville (9-1) at 2 p.m. next Saturday in a second-round playoff game.
Warriors move on. Watseka took an early lead and never trailed in its 19-8 home win against Tremont on Saturday afternoon in a Class 2A first-round playoff game.
Drew Wittenborn finished 9 of 15 for 192 yards, with his 99-yard touchdown pass to Conner Curry with less than five minutes left in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Warriors (7-3), who play at Knoxville (10-0) next weekend in a second-round game.
Purple Riders cruise. Austin Hopkins scored four rushing touchdowns, Beau Smothers returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown and host Arcola easily defeated Tri-County 42-19 in a Class 1A first-round playoff game Saturday afternoon.
The win by the Purple Riders (8-2) sets up a 2 p.m. second-round playoff game next Saturday against Greenfield/Northwestern (8-2) in Arcola.
A-O romps. Host Argenta-Oreana rolled to a 42-0 home win against North Greene in a Class 1A first-round playoff game. The Bombers (9-1) led 35-0 at halftime and enjoyed 220 rushing yards on 16 carries and four touchdowns from quarterback Josh Williams.
Makail Stanley added 95 rushing yards on 13 carries and two TDs for A-O, which will host Carrollton (8-2) at 1 p.m. next Saturday in a second-round game.
Vikings falter. Visiting Danville never led in a season-ending 56-20 loss at Chatham Glenwood on Saturday afternoon in a Class 6A first-round playoff game.
Devin Miles scored all three touchdowns for the Vikings (6-4) and rushed for 189 yards on 24 carries.
Sages lose heartbreaker. Host DuQuoin scored a last-minute touchdown to defeat Monticello 28-25 in a Class 3A first-round playoff game on Saturday afternoon.
The Sages (6-4) received three total touchdowns from quarterback Nic Tackels, but the defending 3A state champions bowed out in the first round for the first time since 2010.Spartans can’t catch up. St. Joseph-Ogden trailed 33-0 midway through the second quarter of an eventual 54-26 loss at unbeaten Williamsville in a Class 3A first-round playoff game on Saturday.
Keaton Nolan rushed for 91 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown for the Spartans (5-5), while Crayton Burnett went 8 of 17 for 111 passing yards and two TDs.
Blue Devils’ offense stalls. Host Nashville limited Villa Grove/Heritage to just 104 yards of total offense, helping the Hornets defeat the Blue Devils 35-0 on Saturday afternoon in a Class 2A first-round playoff game.
Blake Smith finished 9 of 20 for 123 passing yards for VG/H (5-5).
Knights see season end. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond lost 24-15 at Carrollton in a Class 1A first-round playoff game Saturday afternoon.
Ben Carroll scored on a 5-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion run in the fourth quarter to trim ALAH’s deficit to single digits, but it wasn’t enough for the Knights (6-4).
Storm stumble. Visiting Salt Fork trailed early and couldn’t catch up in a 40-7 loss at Camp Point Central on Saturday in a Class 1A first-round playoff game.
Payton Taylor led the Storm (5-5) with 54 rushing yards on 10 carries and scored Salt Fork’s lone touchdown.