Blue Ridge football experienced a tumultuous 2010s.
The Knights compiled one win in the first three years, and the program was discontinued following the 2012 season.
But Blue Ridge returned to the gridiron in 2016 and has bounced between multiple conferences and independent status since this revival.
Most recently, the Knights hopped into the Lincoln Prairie Conference, which presently is in its first school year.
Now, another change is on the horizon for coach Bob Sutton and his competitors.
The Blue Ridge School Board unanimously confirmed Knights football’s shift to the Illinois 8-Man Association, voted upon at the board’s Dec. 18 meeting.
Sutton said discussions about this move began in earnest over “the last couple months” and centered around low roster numbers both among returning high schoolers and within the local middle school football ranks.
“For safety reasons,” Sutton said, “I think it’s probably our best option to do this and see how it goes.”
Sutton’s third season in charge of Blue Ridge football will be his first operating in the 8-man realm.
“At first, I was all against 8-man,” Sutton said. “I wasn’t educated on it.”
He connected with coaches from Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland, Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran and Judah Christian, receiving game film and thoughts about student and fan support for the 8-man product. In particular, the former Ridgeview/Lexington assistant Sutton wanted to pick the brain of F-C/W’s Todd Reed, who led the Falcons to an 8-4 ledger in their first 8-man campaign of 2019 — on the heels of an 0-9 11-man finish the season prior.
“He says his numbers have grown. I think they had 29 to 31 at the end of last year,” Sutton said. “That’s maybe having some success because, a lot of times, when we were going 0-9, it’s hard for kids to get excited.”
Blue Ridge is coming off a 2-7 stint in 2019, with the Knights dropping their final seven games.
As Blue Ridge’s latest season wound down, Sutton found himself keeping some athletes on the field for all three phases — offense, defense and special teams.
He’s hopeful the 8-man route allows him to avoid that reality in the future.
“We’re looking at probably ... 23 on the team (in 2020),” Sutton said. “With that being said, you’ve got to take into account injuries and eligibility. So we felt this was probably our best option to maintain what we started four years ago.”
The Knights join Judah Christian, Schlarman and Milford/Cissna Park as local outfits confirmed for 2020 8-Man Association action.
The league grew from six clubs in its inaugural season of 2018 to 16 just one year later.
“It was going to be a tough uphill battle to maintain (11-man),” Sutton said. “I don’t want to get to the end of the road and play Arcola on senior night and have to cancel.”