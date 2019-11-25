The high school football season ends this upcoming Friday and Saturday, when Class 1A through 4A and Class 5A through 8A state championship games take place on those respective days, at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.
No local teams will be making that trip after the last of our 11-man programs was eliminated in the quarterfinal round.
That didn’t mean, however, that area kids would be shut out from some statewide recognition.
The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association on Wednesday released its all-state teams for all eight classes. It’s not easy to make the cut on one of these, as just 18 kids were selected for each class.
Even so, 11 locals had their name listed across the Class 1A, 2A, 3A or 4A charts.
Here’s a look at who was honored:
CLASS 1A
— Hugo Garza, Arcola (Sr., OL/DL)
— Makail Stanley, Argenta-Oreana (Sr., RB)
— Tyler Wilson, Fisher (Sr., RB/LB)
CLASS 2A
— Talen Miller, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (Sr., OL/DL)
— Keegan Kutemeier, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (Sr., OL/LB)
— Brandon Douglas, Tuscola (Sr., WR)
— Tylor Durflinger, Watseka (Jr., LB)
CLASS 3A
— Matt Kerr, Monticello (Sr., WR/DE)
— Hunter Anderson, Paxton-Buckley-Loda (Sr., RB/LB)
CLASS 4A
— Josh Woodrey, Prairie Central (Jr., DT)
— Jared Routh, Unity (Sr., RB/DB)
None of these selections is a surprise to me, and I think they’re all very deserving. I frequently talked about a majority of these kids on our “Servpro Prep Football Confidential” radio show, and my Helmet Stickers videos regularly included them as well.
One bone to pick with the IHSFCA: Danville junior Devin Miles could’ve had a spot in Class 6A. I think he will next season.I wanted to offer a hearty thank you to everyone who showed up last Sunday for our Faces of Winter photo shoot in downtown Champaign.
More than 250 kids dropped by to get their picture taken and engage in some of the other activities we had set up, including our social media, radio and GIF stations.
We were able to have more kids per sport attend than in the fall, since there are just four sports (boys’ basketball, girls’ basketball, wrestling and boys’ swim and dive) this time of year versus fall’s nine.
Forty-four different schools/cooperative programs sent out at least one athlete apiece.
Here’s a quick glance at who fared best:
T-1. Centennial and Monticello, 11; T-3. Champaign Central and St. Thomas More, 10; T-5. BHRA, Hoopeston Area, Judah Christian and Mahomet-Seymour, 9.