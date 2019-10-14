Josh Cavanaugh isn’t a Georgetown-Ridge Farm graduate.
But before he ever became coach of the Buffaloes’ football team — presently in his third year — he was intimately familiar with how that gridiron crew worked in Vermilion County courtesy a second-round Class 3A playoff meeting between G-RF and Cavanaugh’s Monticello Sages.
“They were by far the hardest-hitting team we had played,” said Cavanaugh, who was a sophomore at the time. “They were gigantic. Their kids were muscled up.”
In fact, Cavanaugh received his first concussion in that matchup, which saw the Sages defeat the Buffaloes 21-8.
“I took a knee to the head from Jimmy Phillips,” Cavanaugh said.
G-RF football wasn’t far away from a significant accomplishment in team history despite that negative outcome.
Now, Cavanaugh and his pupils will watch Friday as members of the 1994 Buffaloes squad are honored at halftime of G-RF’s game versus Oblong/Palestine-Hutsonville.
That team’s place in the record books, 25 years ago: advancing to the Class 2A state championship game, in which the Buffaloes suffered a 36-12 loss to Rockridge.
“It was a major accomplishment given the fact the class system was when it was six classes,” Cavanaugh said. “There were some teams that, during that timeframe, were really good. For them to make it that far is pretty tremendous.”
Coach Greg Edwards’ fourth G-RF club finished 10-4 that year. He lead the program for two more campaigns after the state title game appearance, finishing with a cumulative record of 39-24.
“It’s something that everybody holds on to, as they should,” Cavanaugh said. “There are some coaches that are still around. Coach Edwards, I’ve been lucky enough to talk to him about football.”
The result still stands as the best in team history. The current Buffaloes have had a rough go of things, sitting at 2-5 with two regular season bouts to go.
So Cavanaugh is hopeful his athletes recognize exactly what these G-RF competitors of 25 years ago did for the team and school.
“We always want to rely on the alumni to be a part of it,” Cavanaugh said. “Those families — moms, dads, aunts, uncles, grandmas and grandpas — they know how success goes.”
* * *
I wanted to offer a quick reminder that prep golf sectionals will take place Monday across the state, with athletes gunning for spots in their respective state tournaments.
On the boys’ side, locals will compete at the Class 1A El Paso-Gridley Sectional, 2A Macomb Sectional and 2A Charleston Sectional.
Area girls can be seen in Class 1A Jacksonville Routt Sectional, 1A Peru St. Bede Sectional and 2A O’Fallon Sectional.