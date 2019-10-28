Ever since IHSA member schools approved the implementation of a district format for the state’s football scheduling, back in December 2018, there has been plenty of hand-wringing over what exactly will become of Illinois high school football.
A mock projection of districts, a copy of which was acquired by The News-Gazette last June, was met with cheers and boos. Some schools have sent their football teams to the 8-man game.
And other institutions still are trying to find an alternative to districts that are set to come about in 2021.
Enter West Aurora athletic director Jason Buckley, among those at the forefront of a proposal to increase the football playoff pool from 256 teams to 384 teams and cut the regular season from nine games to eight, versus turning to districts.
Buckley and others, who submitted this proposal to the IHSA on Oct. 11, are the latest to tweak an idea brought up by like-minded folks in previous years.
“We saw football kind of dying on its own a little bit, and we want to stop that process,” Buckley said. “We felt like the district proposal, in a lot of areas, was going to accelerate that process.”
The main gist of this concept is that enhancing the number of teams eligible for the football postseason — from 32 per class to 48 — will decrease the “drive for five” mentality that’s caused schools to shift conferences in recent years.
That “drive for five” is the attempt to secure the minimum five regular-season victories needed to qualify for the playoffs.
Under this proposal, that figure would drop to three wins.
“Giving schools the opportunity to make the playoffs, I think, is a good thing,” Buckley said. “Why is it OK for an 0-32 volleyball team to get in the playoffs, or an 0-30 basketball team to get in the playoffs? Nobody’s arguing against them getting in. So what would be wrong with a 3-5 football team getting in?”
The top 16 seeds in each class would get a first-round bye, eliminating an unbeaten matching up with a three- or two-win squad.
And, yes, the possibility of a few 2-6 teams reaching the playoffs does exist in this proposal. Buckley estimates 19 would make it this year, if the proposal’s concepts were utilized.
Buckley believes records don’t tell the whole story, though, as some sub-.500 teams play in very challenging conferences.
“Expanding the playoffs creates interest in schools that might otherwise struggle to keep interest Weeks 7, 8 and 9,” he said.
Buckley’s sticking point with districts is that they were approved “just on a premise ... as opposed to fully seeing it out.”
The proposal has drawn interest from schools primarily in the northern and western parts of the state. It will go to IHSA town hall meetings early next month prior to an IHSA legislative commission vote in late-November. Member schools then could be voting on the topic in December.