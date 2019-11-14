ARCOLA — Prior to last Saturday, the Arcola football starters had gone more than a month without playing a full game.
Four straight wins to end the regular season by an average of 37.8 points and a big early lead against Tri-County during the Purple Riders’ eventual 42-19 win in a Class 1A first-round playoff game saw Arcola coach Nick Lindsey rest his starters.
Without a second thought from Lindsey, in his third season coaching the Purple Riders.
“When we get up 40 points and the clock’s running, we pretty much take our starters out and get our younger guys reps,” Lindsey said. “This year, it’s more about keeping our kids healthy then anything else. You lose a kid to an injury, and it can really make or break a team. We aren’t blessed with 85 kids where we’ve got three or four backups at each position. I wouldn’t be able to live with myself with getting somebody hurt when we’re up 40 points.”
Arcola (9-2) used its starters for the majority of last Saturday’s 23-14 second-round home playoff win against Greenfield/Northwestern. And the Purple Riders will need quality contributions from those players again for likely all four quarters of their 1A state quarterfinal game at top-ranked Central A&M (11-0) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Moweaqua.
“It’s a huge challenge for us, but it’s the quarterfinals,” Lindsey said. “You know you’re going to be playing somebody that’s good. I’m really excited for it, and I know our kids are, too.”
Arcola’s offense has received superb production all season from senior running back Austin Hopkins (1,401 rushing yards on 178 carries for 18 touchdowns), junior quarterback Beau Jones (81 of 138 for 1,384 passing yards, 28 TDs, six interceptions), senior receiver Diego Perez (716 receiving yards on 36 catches, 12 TDs) and senior receiver Ivan Franco (413 receiving yards on 23 catches, 10 TDs).
The play of Arcola’s defense shouldn’t be overlooked. It’s a key reason why the Purple Riders are back in the state quarterfinals for the 17th time in program history and first since 2015.
Linebackers like Hopkins (89 tackles), sophomore Zach Butler (71 tackles) and sophomore Jed Jones (71 tackles) are the team’s top three tacklers. But without the contributions from defensive linemen like seniors Beau Smothers, Ivan Garza, Hugo Garza and David Garcia, among others, Arcola wouldn’t be two wins away from playing for a state championship.
And Lindsey doesn’t downplay the contributions from that particular unit.
“The strength of our team is our defensive line,” he said. “Greenfield threw a lot at you as far as formations and motions, and our kids were locked in. They handled it and had a great week of preparation. We focused a lot on our defense. For the most part, we tackled well and defended well. We gave up a couple scores late, but I was really happy with our defense and really have been for most games that we’ve played. They’re playing their best football right now.”
History lesson
Saturday’s Class 1A state quarterfinal game at Central A&M (1:30 p.m. kickoff) marks the 17th time Arcola has reached this stage in the playoffs. A look at how the Purple Riders have fared in their first 16 state quarterfinal games:
YEAR OPPONENT RESULT LOCATION
2015 GCMS Arcola, 14-13 Gibson City
2011 Tuscola Tuscola, 42-7 Tuscola
2007 Greenfield Arcola, 35-14 Arcola
1997 Hardin Calhoun Arcola, 28-0 Arcola
1995 Cerro Gordo Arcola, 6-0 Arcola
1993 Cerro Gordo Arcola, 24-0 Cerro Gordo
1992 Hardin Calhoun Calhoun, 10-6 Hardin
1991 Girard Arcola, 26-21 Arcola
1989 Rossville-Alvin Arcola, 30-6 Rossville
1988 Schlarman Arcola, 22-8 Danville
1985 Bloomington CC Arcola, 36-3 Arcola
1984 Bloomington CC Bloomington CC, 17-7 Arcola
1981 Gilman Gilman, 8-6 Arcola
1978 Catlin Arcola, 27-12 Arcola
1977 Macon Arcola, 21-0 Arcola
1976 Gillespie Gillespie, 19-6 Arcola