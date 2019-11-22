Milford/Cissna Park football will try to close out an undefeated 8-Man Association campaign in its second year starting at 7 p.m. Friday, as the top-seeded Bearcats (11-0) take on second-seeded Polo (11-0) at Monmouth College’s April Zorn Memorial Stadium. Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS checked in with M/CP coach CLINT SCHWARTZ ahead of the 8-man championship game:
What is your team’s approach to handling all the Marcos have to offer?
Polo is a very physical team that wants to run the ball. They run a lot of option plays, so we have to play assignment football. We need everyone on defense to do their job and make tackles.
Defensively, Polo is very sound. They are well-coached and do all the little things right. We need to be able to control the line of scrimmage. Everything we do starts with the guys up front. (Friday night) will be no different.
What have practices been like this week?
We have had a great week of practice. We have an unbelievable group of kids who have managed to stay focused on the game ahead. They have been able to do that for 13 straight weeks. Going 1-0 is the goal every week, and our seniors don’t let anyone think differently. We are excited to play an undefeated team, and we are looking forward to the challenge.
What would it mean to the communities to win another title?
It would mean a lot to all of the communities if we are able to bring back another state championship. We have a ton of community support and we want to pay them back by bringing home the state championship trophy.
Why would you encourage those without a rooting interest to come out to Friday’s game?
If you are a fan of football, then I think you won’t be disappointed in the game that is going to take place. There aren’t many games that feature the statistical best defense (Polo) versus the statistical best offense (MCP). Something is going to have to give on Friday, and it should be a great game with a great atmosphere.