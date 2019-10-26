MONTICELLO — Matt Kerr knew he and his Monticello teammates were walking into a “nerve-racking” atmosphere in front of their home crowd Friday night, looking to end the regular season with some assurance about their postseason.
After a road loss to Prairie Central a week earlier had stung the pride of the defending Class 3A state champions, the Sages allowed rival St. Joseph-Ogden next to nothing through 45 minutes and won 35-6 to guarantee themselves a spot in the playoffs via a clinching sixth victory on the year.
“We really challenged our kids to use this as a stepping stone into the playoffs,” Monticello coach Cully Welter said. “We felt a little humbled after our game against Prairie Central, and we knew St. Joe was a quality opponent, so we just challenged them to get a quality win.”
Chris Brown spearheaded the effort on offense from the first drive until late in the fourth quarter, finishing with more than 300 yards of total offense and three total touchdowns, including an 81-yard reception that came on the first play after Spencer Brown came up with a pick for Monticello.
He broke off for scoring runs of 49 and 9 yards, hurdling a defender on the latter in a move that pumped up the home crowd.
“I think we played better as a team (Friday), and our defense stepped it up a lot,” Brown said with a smile at the mention of his huge night. “My linemen were opening big holes for me, and I just saw them and ran on through. They’re a really big help.”
Splitting his time at defensive end and tight end, the senior Kerr finished with a pair of sacks among no fewer than four tackles for loss while also hauling in a 12-yard touchdown catch that helped the Sages (6-3, 6-3 Illini Prairie Conference) pull ahead by three scores at halftime.
Not a bad margin considering Monticello fumbled the ball away on its first drive.
Jaden Miller came up with the recovery for the Spartans (5-4, 5-4) to give them their first crack on offense. But neither of SJ-O’s biggest playmakers — quarterback Crayton Burnett and running back Jarrett Stevenson — could get going until late in the game.
Stevenson’s 9-yard touchdown run with less than three minutes to play helped the Spartans avoid a shutout, but an incomplete pass on a two-point conversion try epitomized their frustrating night.
Playoff eligible at five wins, though, SJ-O boss Shawn Skinner doesn’t want any of his players hanging their heads on the loss.
“I didn’t think we matched their intensity early on, maybe ever, and I’m not sure why,” Skinner said. “We’ll chew on this for a week, but not too long because we’re going to see someone new next week.”