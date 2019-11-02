Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS breaks down the 15 area first-round football playoff games kicking off today:
Class 6A
(15) Danville (6-3) at (2) Chatham Glenwood (9-0), 1 p.m.
Vikings’ coach: Marcus Forrest (third season, 18-11 record)
Titans’ coach: David Hay (fourth season, 32-9 record)
Three Vikings to watch
Devin Miles (Jr., RB/CB/FS): 168 carries, 1,534 yards, 23 TDs; 12 receptions, 298 yards, 4 TDs; 40 tackles, 2 INTs.
Eric Turner Jr. (Jr., WR/CB): 26 of 56 passing, 546 yards, 6 TDs, 5 INTs; 88 carries, 683 yards, 10 TDs
Three Titans to watch
Luke Lehnen (Sr., QB/FS): 59 of 102 passing, 1,575 yards, 17 TDs, 1 INT; 73 carries, 787 yards, 18 TDs.
Narkel Leflore (Sr., RB): 92 carries, 1,293 yards, 20 TDs.
Eli Vogler (Sr., WR/OLB): 70 tackles, 20.5 TFL, 9.0 sacks, 1 fumble recovery.
Prediction — Titans 48, Vikings 14. Chatham Glenwood won’t be able to entirely shut down Miles, but they’ll do enough to push forward.
Class 4A
(13) Clinton (6-3) at (4) Unity (8-1), 2 p.m.
Maroons’ coach: Chris Ridgeway (second season, 11-7 record)
Rockets’ coach: Scott Hamilton (26th season, 243-63 record)
Three Maroons to watch
Garrett Wayne (Sr., QB/OLB): 67 of 155 passing, 791 yards, 6 TDs, 8 INTs; 122 carries, 1,023 yards, 11 TDs.
Tyrese Petty (Sr., RB/CB/FS): 96 carries, 506 yards, 9 TDs.
Three Rockets to watch
Hank Cain (Jr., RB/DB): 225 carries, 1,463 yards, 9 TDs.
Nate Reinhart (Sr., QB/DB): 102 of 164 passing, 1,426 yards, 20 TDs, 3 INTs; 70 carries, 361 yards, 6 TDs.
Micah Downs (Sr., RB/LB): 86 tackles.
Prediction — Rockets 35, Maroons 10. Unity appears back to its dominant self after one off season.
Class 3A
(12) Chicago Carver (6-2) at (5) Paxton-Buckley-Loda (7-2), 2 p.m.
Challengers’ coach: Frederick Ward (17th season, 69-86 record)
Panthers’ coach: Josh Pritchard (first season, 7-2 record)
About the Challengers
They were among the athletes affected by the Chicago Public Schools teachers’ strike, which was suspended Thursday afternoon. Carver had its Week 9 game with Chicago Von Steuben canceled and hasn’t played since Oct. 16.
Three Panthers to watch
Hunter Anderson (Sr., RB/LB): 96 carries, 1,008 yards, 11 TDs; 72 tackles.
Gunner Belt (Sr., QB/DB): 80 of 128 passing, 1,341 yards, 18 TDs, 6 INTs; 83 carries, 398 yards, 4 TDs
Drake Schrodt (Sr., RB/WR/DB): 55 carries, 245 yards, 9 TDs; 31 receptions, 300 yards, 7 TDs; 63 tackles.
Prediction — Panthers 17, Challengers 14. Anderson will come up with some big ground gains for PBL in close win.
(15) St. Joseph-Ogden (5-4) at (2) Williamsville (9-0), 1 p.m.
Spartans’ coach: Shawn Skinner (fourth season, 19-19 record)
Bullets’ coach: Aaron Kunz (17th season, 141-45 record)
Three Spartans to watch
Jarrett Stevenson (Sr., RB/LB): 118 carries, 639 yards, 9 TDs.
Crayton Burnett (Jr., QB/DB): 60 of 132 passing, 860 yards, 6 TDs, 8 INTs.
Sam Wesley (Sr., RB/LB): 60 tackles.
Three Bullets to watch
Conor McCormick (Jr., QB/LB): 84 of 125 passing, 1,454 yards, 22 TDs, 1 INT; 83 carries, 513 yards, 9 TDs.
Grant Ripperda (Sr., RB/DE): 125 carries, 928 yards, 16 TDs; 13 receptions, 272 yards, 5 TDs.
FJ Simpson (Jr., DL): 42 tackles, 11.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery.
Prediction — Bullets 35, Spartans 7. SJ-O’s offense will be tested. Williamsville has allowed more than 15 points just twice.
(10) Monticello (6-3) at (7) DuQuoin (8-1), 2 p.m.
Sages’ coach: Cully Welter (11th season, 95-29 record)
Indians’ coach: Derek Beard (first season, 8-1 record)
Three Sages to watch
Chris Brown (Jr., TB/CB): 113 carries, 1,278 yards, 11 TDs; 5 receptions, 231 yards, 3 TDs.
Nic Tackels (Sr., QB/S): 74 of 137 passing, 1,563 yards, 20 TDs, 3 INTs; 93 carries, 416 yards, 10 TDs
Matt Kerr (Sr., SE/DE): 35 receptions, 668 yards, 11 TDs.
Three Indians to watch
Alex Zimmerman (Sr., QB/OLB): 56 of 86 passing, 1,000 yards, 11 TDs, 2 INTs; 57 carries, 462 yards, 5 TDs.
Ethan Zettler (Sr., WR/CB): 69 carries, 695 yards, 9 TDs; 4 receptions, 203 yards, 3 TDs; 62 tackles, 5 INTs.
Dasani Edward (Sr., WR/CB): 18 receptions, 243 yards; 28 tackles, 6 INTs.
Prediction — Sages 31, Indians 28. DuQuoin is coming off its lone loss, while Brown, Tackels and Kerr have made plays all season for Monticello.
Class 2A
(9) Tremont (6-3) at (8) Watseka (6-3), 1 p.m.
Turks’ coach: Zach Zehr (third season, 13-14 record)
Warriors’ coach: Aaron Hilgendorf (fourth season, 23-16 record)
Three Turks to watch
Caiden Buster (Sr., RB/MLB): 161 carries, 948 yards, 14 TDs; 77 tackles, 7.0 TFL.
Nate Nguyen (Sr., RB/CB): 80 carries, 510 yards, 6 TDs; 75 tackles, 6 INTs.
Nathan Hately (Sr., QB): 38 of 75 passing, 616 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.
Three Warriors to watch
Jameson Cluver (Jr., RB/DB): 97 carries, 607 yards, 10 TDs; 17 receptions, 181 yards, 1 TD.
Drew Wittenborn (Jr., QB/DB): 119 of 202 passing, 1,800 yards, 15 TDs, 11 INTs.
Conner Curry (Jr., WR/DB): 34 receptions, 540 yards, 1 TD; 3 INTs.
Prediction — Turks 24, Warriors 21. Tremont doesn’t have the most prolific offense, but Watseka’s scoring has been unsteady over the last four weeks.
(12) Rushville-Industry (6-3) at (5) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (8-1), 2 p.m.
Rockets’ coach: Brian Lafferty (third season, 12-15 record)
Falcons’ coach: Mike Allen (19th season, 137-64 record)
Three Rockets to watch
Kreedan Allen (Jr., RB/R): 76 carries, 801 yards, 7 TDs
Josh Triplett (Sr., QB/CB/FS): 10 of 22 passing, 302 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT; 68 carries, 191 yards, 1 TD; 39 tackles.
Keaton Logan (Sr., RB/FS): 14 kickoff returns, 404 yards, 2 TDs; 48 tackles, 3 INTs, 2 fumble recoveries.
Three Falcons to watch
Aidan Laughery (Soph., RB/DB): 140 carries, 1,080 yards, 18 TDs; 2 INTs.
Payton Kean (Sr., RB/LB): 89 carries, 501 yards, 8 TDs.
Isaiah Chatman (Jr., RB/DL): 57 carries, 390 yards, 6 TDs; 9 receptions, 222 yards, 2 TDs; 54 tackles.
Prediction — Falcons 31, Rockets 7. GCMS is a battle-tested two-time defending state champion. Enough said.
(13) Eldorado (5-4) at (4) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (8-1), 1 p.m.
Eagles’ coach: Joe Clark (third season, 20-10 record)
Blue Devils’ coach: Mark Dodd (13th season, 98-38 record)
Three Eagles to watch
Aiden Whitlock (Jr., QB/FS): 35 of 85 passing, 602 yards, 6 TDs, 5 INTs; 25 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 3 INTs, 1 fumble recovery.
Jacob Etienne (Sr., FB/ILB): 102 carries, 498 yards, 11 TDs; 6 receptions, 89 yards, 1 TD; 77 tackles, 13.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 fumble recovery.
Three Blue Devils to watch
Caleb Lahey (Sr., RB/LB): 103 carries, 986 yards, 17 TDs.
Avery McConkey (Sr., QB/DB): 56 of 90 passing, 1,334 yards, 17 TDs, 2 INTs.
Paul Paunat (Sr., RB/LB): 91 tackles.
Prediction — Blue Devils 56, Eagles 8. BHRA is on a mission following three consecutive second-round playoff exits, so expect the Blue Devils to start with a bang. Eldorado has lost four of its last six, including to 3-6 Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton.
(12) Villa Grove/Heritage (5-4) at (5) Nashville (8-1), 1:30 p.m.
Blue Devils’ coach: Heath Wilson (second season, 10-9 record)
Hornets’ coach: Stephen Kozuszek (third season, 19-8 record)
Three Blue Devils to watch
Blake Smith (Jr., QB/DB): 64 of 126 passing, 1,116 yards, 15 TDs, 9 INTs; 80 carries, 404 yards, 8 TDs; 5 INTs.
Ierik Sorenson (Sr., WR/DB): 24 receptions, 476 yards, 10 TDs; 44 tackles.
Zayzen Price (Sr., OL/LB): 107 tackles.
Prediction — Hornets 42, Blue Devils 21. Nashville didn’t face a team with a winning record until Week 8 (nearly knocking off DuQuoin). VG/H was shut out in Week 9 at ALAH, carrying little momentum into this tilt.
(11) Flora (6-3) at (6) Tuscola (7-2), 2 p.m.
Wolves’ coach: Brian Tackitt (fifth season, 20-26 record)
Warriors’ coach: Andy Romine (fifth season, 51-7 record)
Three Wolves to watch
Grant Johnson (Sr., RB/MLB): 157 carries, 842 yards, 5 TDs; 68 tackles.
Jace Helm (Soph., QB/CB): 60 of 109 passing, 808 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs.
Drew Howe (Jr., FB/MLB): 74 tackles.
Three Warriors to watch
Logan Tabeling (Sr., QB/TE/LB): 127 of 218 passing, 1,864 yards, 13 TDs, 9 INTs; 119 carries, 723 yards, 14 TDs;
Jalen Quinn (Soph., WR/QB/DB): 40 receptions, 643 yards, 4 TDs; 9 INTs.
Brandon Douglas (Sr., WR/DB): 45 receptions, 749 yards, 6 TDs; 68 tackles, 2 INTs.
Prediction — Warriors 31, Wolves 7. Flora definitely hangs its hat on defense, boasting wins this year by 8-2 and 7-0 margins. Tuscola’s prolific offense will crack that shield, with Tabeling and friends offering too many options to contain.
Class 1A
(9) Cumberland (6-3) at (8) Fisher (7-2), 2 p.m.
Pirates’ coach: Lucas Watkins (fifth season, 31-18 record)
Bunnies’ coach: Jake Palmer (fourth season, 22-17 record)
Three Pirates to watch
Wyatt Brant (Jr., RB/OLB): 57 carries, 465 yards, 7 TDs.
Blayne Donsbach (Sr., RB/CB): 53 carries, 381 yards, 8 TDs; 14 receptions, 143 yards
Colt Guyon (Sr., QB/OLB): 40 of 71 passing, 495 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs; 31 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1 INT, 2 fumble recoveries.
Three Bunnies to watch
Tyler Wilson (Sr., FB/LB): 201 carries, 1,863 yards, 24 TDs; 75 tackles.
Will Delaney (Sr., QB/DB): 64 of 114 passing, 829 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs; 64 carries, 437 yards, 9 TDs; 74 tackles.
Cale Horsch (Jr., HB/DB): 20 receptions, 214 yards, 2 TDs; 52 tackles, 3 INTs.
Prediction — Bunnies 35, Pirates 28. Both offenses have impressed this season, but the Bunnies have the edge.
(13) Tri-County (5-4) at (4) Arcola (7-2), 1 p.m.
Titans’ coach: Brian Anderson (second season, 9-9 record)
Purple Riders’ coach: Nick Lindsey (third season, 22-8 record)
Three Titans to watch
Daniel Drake (Jr., RB/DE): 124 carries, 1,026 yards, 13 TDs; 40 tackles.
Lane Bisby (Sr., RB/LB): 130 carries, 627 yards, 6 TDs; 58 tackles.
Kenzall Lloyd (Sr., WR/DB): 10 receptions, 125 yards, 2 TDs; 4 INTs.
Three Purple Riders to watch
Austin Hopkins (Sr., RB/LB): 144 carries, 1,146 yards, 14 TDs; 77 tackles.
Beau Jones (Jr., QB/DB): 72 of 119 passing, 1,286 yards, 26 TDs, 6 INTs; 33 carries, 193 yards, 4 TDs
Diego Perez (Sr., WR/DB): 29 receptions, 638 yards, 10 TDs; 2 INTs.
Prediction — Purple Riders 49, Titans 14. Arcola already blew past the Titans this regular season — 62-20 in Week 7.
(15) North Greene (5-4) at (2) Argenta-Oreana (8-1), 1:30 p.m.
Spartans’ coach: Donnie Allen (second season, 6-12 record)
Bombers’ coach: Steve Kirk (third season, 29-4 record)
Three Spartans to watch
Dalton Mitchell (Jr., QB/CB/DB): 73 of 142 passing, 993 yards, 10 TDs, 13 INTs; 61 carries, 373 yards, 8 TDs
Brady Brown (Sr., RB/DB): 93 carries, 445 yards, 5 TDs; 27 receptions, 320 yards, 2 TDs; 164 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 3 INTs
Tyler Goodall (Jr., HB/ILB): 113 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 5.0 sacks, 1 fumble recovery.
Three Bombers to watch
Makail Stanley (Sr., RB/LB): 125 carries, 1,666 yards, 25 TDs; 10 receptions, 140 yards; 75 tackles.
Josh Williams (Sr., QB/DB): 38 of 80 passing, 509 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs; 105 carries, 1,146 yards, 19 TDs; 66 tackles.
Braxton Ulrey (Sr., WR/DB): 24 receptions, 314 yards, 5 TDs; 3 INTs.
Prediction — Bombers 63, Spartans 14. North Greene hasn’t beaten an opponent with a record better than 2-7 this season while A-O is averaging 40.6 points.
(10) ALAH (6-3) at (7) Carrollton (7-2), 2 p.m.
Knights’ coach: Ryan Jefferson (second season, 8-10 record)
Hawks’ coach: Nick Flowers (16th season, 117-53 record)
Three Knights to watch
Billy Fifer (Jr., RB/LB): 84 carries, 586 yards, 9 TDs
Brady Borntreger (Jr., QB/DB): 53 of 107 passing, 689 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INTs
Ben Carroll (Jr., RB/DB): 40 carries, 437 yards, 5 TDs; 17 receptions, 301 yards, 4 TDs; 65 tackles, 8 INTs.
Three Hawks to watch
Hunter Flowers (Sr., QB/LS): 127 of 205 passing, 1,945 yards, 27 TDs, 1 INT; 111 carries, 462 yards, 7 TDs
Matthew Retherford (Jr., WR/CB/S): 31 receptions, 458 yards, 8 TDs; 68 tackles.
Lucas Settles (Sr., C/DT): 82 tackles.
Prediction — Hawks 28, Knights 14. ALAH has four shutouts, but will be tested significantly by a Carrollton offense that’s been held under 28 points just once.
(14) Salt Fork (5-4) at (3) Camp Point Central (8-1), 2 p.m.
Storm’s coach: Joe Hageman (first season, 5-4 record)
Panthers’ coach: Brad Dixon (ninth season, 84-19 record)
Three Storm to watch
Payton Taylor (Sr., RB/LB): 38 carries, 199 yards, 3 TDs; 97 tackles.
Tate Johnson (Jr., RB/LB): 171 carries, 909 yards, 12 TDs.
Brady Tevebaugh (Jr., K): 26 PATs, 2 FGs.
Three Panthers to watch
Brandon Rossmiller (Jr., RB/DB): 97 carries, 1,099 yards, 11 TDs; 33 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1 INT, 3 fumble recoveries.
Clayton Boehler (Sr., RB/LB): 85 carries, 734 yards, 8 TDs; 60 tackles.
Jaxon Mueller (Sr., FB/LB): 93 carries, 452 yards, 7 TDs; 100 tackles.
Prediction — Panthers 48, Storm 16. Salt Fork has struggled to find a concrete identity in the second half of the regular season and will need a big game from Taylor and others if it wants to pull an upset.