A look at three athletes from St. Joseph-Ogden who hope to make a mark with their respective fall sports team later this year:
BRADY BUSS
Class of 2021, football
He is looking forward to ... getting another chance to get back out on the field and play games because it’s my senior year and it’s my last go-around.
Being an athlete at SJ-O ... means a lot to me ... because the expectations for all sports here are high. There’s no excuses here, and I think that’s what sets athletes up for success. Nobody here is ever satisfied.
The item he’s learned during the pandemic is ... never take a moment in high school for granted. ... I hope we get to start summer lifting and competitions for football as soon as possible, because I don’t want my senior year of football to be shortened.
AVA KNAPP
Class of 2022, girls’ cross-country
She is looking forward to ... being able to compete with other athletes.
She is missing ... her teammates.
Being an athlete at SJ-O is ... such a privilege. I’m grateful that I’m in this program.
The most important part of being an athlete at SJ-O is ... to be a good person. In the end, no one really cares what times I run or if I am on varsity or not. People care about your character.
The item she’s learned during the pandemic is ... you can never take anything for granted. The little things aren’t so little, like a run with your teammates, a meet or a team dinner. Those things are valuable.
JACOB KERN
Class of 2023, boys’ golf
He is looking forward to ... getting back out with the team and being able to play competitively.
His focus on the 2020 season is ... building the team. We have some seniors graduating and are going to miss them, but we hope to get some new players with the incoming freshman class.
Being an athlete at SJ-O is ... an honor. I feel very fortunate to do something I love and represent the school in a positive way.
The item he’s learned during the pandemic is ... how fortunate we have always been. Something as simple as getting out to practice and playing a round of golf feels more like a privilege than it ever has.