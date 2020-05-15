CHAMPAIGN — Nathan Watson’s spring and summer of 2020 already were going to be different than any of the other time he’s spent leading St. Thomas More football.
That, of course, was because of the Sabers’ decision this past January to depart from the IHSA’s 11-man establishment in favor of a spot with the Illinois 8-Man Football Association.
Watson would be using the span between STM’s acceptance by the league and the start of the Sabers’ first 8-man campaign to help his fourth STM group prepare for a new style of football.
“We figured out how to fit our system to 8-man,” Watson said. “We kind of worked our way through that, and our kids are smart. I’m not worried about the schematics of 8-man.”
That’s good, because Watson’s spring has been and summer may be filled with question marks.
Not because of any choice made by the Sabers. Instead by the COVID-19 pandemic, which already has resulted in the suspension of IHSA summer contact days, with no clear date set on when they might resume.
“I’m just worried more, as usual, about our kids staying positive, our families staying positive throughout the pandemic,” Watson said. “We need some intrinsic self-motivation to stay in shape, because I can control that more when I’m physically with them.
“Anything that would derail the season — say we wait until August (to start practicing) — is our kids who come in that are out of shape.”
Watson acknowledges this will be an issue for all Illinois football teams — 11-man or 8-man.
The difference for STM and fellow 8-Man Association 2020 newcomers Blue Ridge, Carlyle, Decatur Lutheran, Hiawatha, Martinsville, Peoria Heights, South Beloit, South Fork and West Central is getting a handle on various first-time aspects of the 8-man game while those summer contact days are held up.
For Watson, one of those concerns is making sure as many Sabers as possible are on board with this new football product, which comes on the heels of a cumulative 6-21 record in Watson’s previous three seasons.
“I was really discouraged ... at the pandemic because I want to have this season,” Watson said, “because I know, once we have it, all those people that are on the fence are going to jump on board.”
Watson himself initially was uncertain if this was the right path for STM to take with its football future.
So too was Class of 2021 member Averi Hughes, whom Watson said will be the lone member of his upcoming senior unit to receive a full four years of varsity playing time with the Sabers.
“At first, I really didn’t like it,” Hughes said. “Coach Watson, he sold me on it. Now I’m more optimistic about it.”
That’s because, with Watson’s guidance, Hughes began seeing 8-man simply as a different way to play a sport he loves.
And Hughes mimicks Watson’s view on how STM’s footballers may be affected by the loss of summer contact days.
“I feel like it’s not going to really impact us that much,” Hughes said. “All of us are really motivated to do the workouts Coach Watson sends us.”
Watson isn’t skimping on the workout front these days. Not a surprise, considering his concern over the Sabers showing up in good physical shape for the 2020 season.
Also not a shock given Watson is a former United States Navy third-class petty officer.
Thursday marked Watson’s 44th bodyweight workout delivered to each of his returning players. Those workouts are created by John McGuire, CEO of Seal Team Physical Training, Inc.
“Some kids do have weights, some kids don’t have weights,” Watson said. “(My staff and I) just felt the bodyweight route was the one to go, and I think it’s something that’s often overlooked anyway. People want to push all these weights, but if you can’t push your own bodyweight, what’s the point?”
Watson and his assistants also are preparing video of drills pertaining to STM’s on-field 8-man concepts.
“Nothing really concerns me about this change besides there just being fewer people,” Hughes said. “Watson sounds like he has a good scheme.”
Watson estimates he’s more than 90 percent finished with the offensive and defensive parts of his playbook. He also said he’s closer to halfway ready with his special teams ideas, but added he isn’t as concerned about those because “you don’t need too many specials in the summer.”
When asked what he’s most looking forward to about all of these changes to Sabers football, Hughes came up with a response that may surprise some outsiders.
“We have a bye week,” Hughes said. “That’s a really good thing.”
It’s not that Hughes wants to play less football.
He and other STM athletes have been required to stay on the field in all three phases during recent seasons. It’s one of the reasons Watson initially gave for moving his team to the 8-man game.
If anything, Hughes is looking forward to a football experience that — even with fewer players — lines up more with what many other kids his age get to go through.
“We want to set a good tone,” Hughes said. “Since it’s been like two months now (in pandemic lockdown), we’re going to be really motivated to work for each other.”