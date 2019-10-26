A glance at Week 9 games, compiled by preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS
Danville 49, Peoria Notre Dame 42
DANVILE — The Vikings produced 35 points in the third quarter to outlast their Big 12 Conference enemy and ensure a position in the postseason via a sixth victory.
Eric Turner Jr. rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the first half before Danville really got going.
Devin Miles proceeded to break off five scoring dashes in the third period — including scampers of 36 and 65 yards — as the Vikings eventually led by as many as 21 points.
Bloomington 54, Centennial 6
CHAMPAIGN — Brady Boatright hit Jack Young on a 6-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, but that was all the offense the Chargers could muster in Big 12 Conference play as they ended their season without a win. Montez DuBose posted 103 ground yards on 29 carries in defeat.
Normal West 63, Urbana 0
NORMAL — The Tigers were silenced in a Big 12 Conference matchup to end their season.
Mahomet-Seymour 18, Peoria Richwoods 17
MAHOMET — Braden Finch hit Clay Hubble for an 80-yard touchdown pass with 1 minute, 12 seconds remaining as the Bulldogs ended the season on a three-game win streak, pulling off a nonconference victory here.
“We told the kids, ending the season on a three-game win streak, ‘There’s only eight other teams that are guaranteed to say that in the state of Illinois, and we can be number nine,’” M-S coach Jon Adkins said. “And we were (Friday). We stuck through the adversity and found a way to win the ballgame.”
Richwoods settled for a field goal with less than two minutes to play, leaving Adkins with the feeling his boys could pull off a late comeback.
“Braden Finch took what they gave him,” Adkins said. “He threw a little flat route to Clay Hubble, and Clay turned it up the sideline and turned on his jets.”
Nicholas Liagridonis capped the triumph with an interception — a fitting tribute, according to Adkins.
“I cannot say enough good things about our defense,” Adkins said. “This three-game win streak is for sure because of our defense.”
Unity 27, Bloomington CC 7
BLOOMINGTON — The Rockets finished the regular season on an eight-game run of success, taking down their latest Illini Prairie Conference opponent on the road.
Prairie Central 52, St. Thomas More 20
CHAMPAIGN — Connor Casner plunged into the end zone four times — each of the Hawks’ first four scoring plays — to lift Prairie Central in Illini Prairie Conference action. Casner compiled 160 yards on the ground to go with Dailen Loveless’ 128 rushing yards and one touchdown. Loveless also caught a touchdown pass from Kaden King. Both Corbin Moser and Jacob Niffen notched an interception for the Hawks’ defense.
Both Eivory Shellman and Dawson Magrini returned a kickoff to the end zone for STM — Shellman going 74 yards and Magrini dashing 80 yards.
Pontiac 22, Rantoul 6
RANTOUL — The Eagles couldn’t find an offensive groove in an Illini Prairie Conference battle and ended the year winless.
Tuscola 50, Meridian 18
MACON — The Warriors captured their fifth win in a row, coming in Central Illinois Conference action, scurrying out to a 28-6 halftime edge and never looking back.
Clinton 28, Warrensburg-Latham 6
WARRENSBURG — The Maroons earned their second consecutive win in Central Illinois Conference play to guarantee playoff advancement with six successes.
GCMS 19, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0
MACKINAW — Injuries to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s top two scorers forced the Falcon offense to rely on other ways to score throughout a Heart of Illinois Large win.
Isaiah Chatman led the Falcons with 93 yards on 12 carries and a third-quarter touchdown as GCMS closed out the regular season 8-1 and tied for second in the HOIC Large.
GCMS had to play without running back Aidan Laughery, who left the game with an elbow injury on a tackle on the first play from scrimmage. Senior linebacker Payton Kean was out for the night with an ankle sprain.
“Kean is about 80 or 85 percent right now, but we wanted to keep him fresh and keep him healthy. It gives Isaiah a chance at fullback,” head coach Mike Allen said. “(Chatman), (Daniel) Jones and (Nathan) Kallal did a nice job.”
Nick Culler and Jones each had one touchdown, Culler on a 16-yard catch in the first quarter and Jones on a 1-yard carry in the second.
Jones had 46 yards on 14 carries and Kallal had five carries for 36 yards. Kallal led the Falcons through the air with 43 yards on two carries.
Fisher 55, LeRoy 36
FISHER — Tyler Wilson broke the Bunnies’ single-season rushing yardage record with a 415-yard performance in a Heart of Illinois Small victory.
Wilson entered the contest with 1,448 yards — 75 off the previous Fisher high of 1,523 set by Colton Unzicker in 2009. Wilson now is at 1,863 and didn’t take the field for the fourth quarter versus the Panthers.
He also finished the night with four touchdown runs between 12 and 74 yards in length.
PBL 41, Dwight 21
DWIGHT — Paxton-Buckley-Loda coach Josh Pritchard summed up his team’s 41-21 win in its regular-season finale as simply as possible: “A win’s a win.”
The Panthers overcame a 21-6 halftime deficit in Sangamon Valley Conference play by outscoring the Trojans 35-0 in the second half.
“In the first half, our kids really didn’t match their physicality,” Pritchard said. “At halftime, we talked about how we’ve got to match their physicality, and our kids definitely came out and matched their physicality in the second half. We got our offense clicking and got the stops when we needed to.”
Drake Schrodt scored three consecutive touchdowns to put PBL up 28-21, scoring from 4 yards out with 8 minutes, 52 seconds left in the third quarter before plunging it in twice from a distance of 1 yard, including the go-ahead score with 8:10 left in the game.
Interceptions by Drew Diesburg and Gavin Coplea led to rushing touchdowns for Hunter Anderson, including a 64-yard scamper with 4:43 left in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers trailed 14-0 at the end of the first quarter before Gunner Belt found Schrodt for a 34-yard touchdown pass with 7:11 left in the second quarter.
Watseka 48, Iroquois West 7
WATSEKA — A 41-point first half put the Warriors well on their way to both a Sangamon Valley Conference win and a critical sixth victory, guaranteeing the team a playoff berth.
Ethan LaBelle threw a touchdown pass and returned an interception for another Warriors score. Similarly, Conner Curry rushed to paydirt and recorded a pick-six for Watseka, which also was aided by two touchdown runs from Jameson Cluver.
Dane Thorne ran for IW’s lone points in the fourth quarter.
BHRA 28, Seneca 0
SENECA — Rhett Harper hauled in a 78-yard touchdown toss from Avery McConkey in the first quarter, then rushed for a 19-yard score a few minutes later as the Blue Devils silenced their nonconference opponent. Caleb Lahey turned in 127 yards on 15 rushing carries and hit the end zone once for BHRA, which garnered another 70 yards and one touchdown on the ground from Jacob Akins.
Oakwood 33, Salt Fork 14
CATLIN — Jack Carey, Josh Young and Gaven Clouse all rushed for touchdowns before the host Storm could get on the board, propelling the Comets to a Vermilion Valley Conference triumph. Clouse added a second running score later, and Colby Smiley joined the fun with a similar plunge in the fourth quarter. Smiley finished with a team-high 109 rush yards, and Caide Borden paced the squad with 12 tackles.
Logan Appleman and Tate Johnson each ran for points for Salt Fork, which netted nine solo tackles from Payton Taylor.
Arcola 57, Decatur Lutheran 26
DECATUR — The Purple Riders boasted 35 points before the first period ended in their Lincoln Prairie Conference bout, finalizing a one-loss league slate.
Austin Hopkins sprinted for three touchdowns in the opening quarter and four on the evening and landed 119 ground yards. Beau Jones connected with both Diego Perez and Ivan Franco for scoring tosses as well.
Argenta-Oreana 63, Blue Ridge 14
FARMER CITY — Josh Williams chucked two touchdown throws and rushed for a couple more scores as the Bombers racked up their eighth consecutive win, this one in Lincoln Prairie Conference action, and secured the league championship as well.
Makail Stanley rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns for A-O, which produced 56 unanswered points after the Knights opened the contest with a Kaden Weisman 10-yard scoring pass to Zach Stephens.
ALAH 23, Villa Grove/Heritage 0
ARTHUR — After a defensive stalemate in the opening half, the Knights produced all of the points to earn automatic playoff entry, as well as a Lincoln Prairie Conference win. Finn Davison opened the scoring with 10 minutes, 37 seconds to play in the third courtesy a 10-yard touchdown run. Billy Fifer also rushed for a score, and Aaron Likens kicked a 32-yard field goal for ALAH.
“The team has worked hard for this,” Knights coach Ryan Jefferson said. “Not a pretty first half, but it was cool to see the shift in our team (during the) second half to realize they needed to make a statement.”
VG/H’s Blake Smith completed 16 of 37 passes for 180 yards and one interception.
Tri-County 44, Cerro Gordo/Bement 6
CERRO GORDO — The Titans became the last area team to obtain playoff eligibility, notching their fifth victory with this Lincoln Prairie Conference result.
Milford/Cissna Park 72, River Ridge 44
MILFORD — The Bearcats completed their second unbeaten 8-Man Association regular season in as many years despite falling behind 16-0 to start this contest.
Angel Salinas pounded out 209 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 rushing carries for M/CP, which landed another five scoring passes from Penn Stoller. He tossed two apiece to Nick Allen and Keegan Boyle.