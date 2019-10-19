A glance at Week 8 games, compiled by Sports Editor MATT DANIELS:
Danville 27, Peoria Richwoods 10
PEORIA — Marcus Forrest took note of frustration shown by his Danville athletes following a narrow Week 7 home loss to Normal Community.
He saw it as a potential positive. The potential turned into reality one game later, as the visiting Vikings pushed past Peoria Richwoods in Big 12 action to become playoff eligible for the second time in Forrest’s three years at the helm.
“I’m happy. The kids are happy. They’re excited to be taking steps in the right direction,” Forrest said. “Ultimately the goal this year is to make the playoffs, and we’re getting ourselves in position to be able to do that.”
Devin Miles continued to be a force with the ball in his hands, scoring all four Danville touchdowns and including a 69-yard scoring rush among those efforts.
Meanwhile, the Vikings’ defense allowed its only touchdown early in the third quarter to trim Danville’s lead to 13-10 before Miles responded.
“Defensively they knew they let some opportunities slip away last week on the field,” Forrest said. “That’s one of the things we wanted to take advantage of.”
Normal West 49, Champaign Central 14
CHAMPAIGN — Connor Milton scored a touchdown early in the first quarter to give Central a 7-0 lead, but the visiting Wildcats responded with 42 unanswered points to take control in the Big 12 win at Tommy Stewart Field. The loss knocked Central out of playoff contention. Tarell Evans scored Central’s other TD in the fourth quarter.
Peoria Manual 34, Urbana 0
URBANA — The Tigers couldn’t put much together on offense in suffering their second straight Big 12 loss at home.
Normal Community 41, Centennial 13
NORMAL — The Chargers will head into Week 9 still seeking their first win of the season after falling behind 41-0 at halftime against the host Ironmen in Big 12 action. Montez DuBose finished with 84 rushing yards on 23 carries and a touchdown for Centennial, while Brady Boatright went 8 of 16 for 77 passing yards and one touchdown.
Mahomet-Seymour 41, Macomb 0
MACOMB — The visiting Bulldogs earned their second straight triumph with a nonconference win and posted their first shutout of the season. Carson Thomas and Nicholas Liagridonis both returned interceptions for a touchdown, while C.J. McKinney blocked a punt that was recovered by Mitchell Gallier in the end zone for another touchdown.
“Before the game we said, ‘Remember that feeling you had against Mattoon and try to play like that again,’ so to speak,” M-S coach Jon Adkins said. “It’s kind of funny, we started the game with a Carson Thomas pick-six, which is exactly how we started the game against Mattoon.”
Braden Finch also accounted for three touchdowns that allowed M-S to have a running clock for much of the second half.
Unity 44, Rantoul 14
TOLONO — Nate Reinhart, Jared Routh and Hank Cain helped power the host Rockets to their seventh straight win in Illini Prairie Conference play. Reinhart went 15 of 27 for 181 passing yards and three touchdowns, while Routh caught 12 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns and Cain rushed for 103 yards on 28 carries and one touchdown.
Robert Buford led Rantoul with 78 rushing yards on nine carries, including a TD.
Prairie Central 59, Monticello 37
FAIRBURY — Prairie Central had three players rush for more than 100 yards in a home Illini Prairie win that guaranteed a postseason berth to the Hawks. Dailen Loveless (150 rushing yards on 10 carries, two touchdowns), Connor Casner (118 rushing yards on 18 carries, two TDs) and Kaden King (111 rushing yards on 15 carries, two TDs) led Prairie Central.
Nic Tackels accounted for six touchdowns for the Sages, throwing 14 of 25 passes for 196 yards and five scores. The Monticello quarterback also added 70 rushing yards on eight carries and a touchdown as the defending Class 3A state champions are still one win away from locking up a playoff berth.
Pontiac 40, St. Thomas More 18
PONTIAC — The visiting Sabers only trailed 14-12 in the second quarter before Pontiac used a second-half surge to claim an Illini Prairie win.
Tuscola 54, Shelbyville 48
TUSCOLA — Logan Tabeling produced 446 yards of total offense, helping the host Warriors outlast Shelbyville in a high-scoring Central Illinois Conference game at Memorial Field that clinched a playoff berth for Tuscola.
Tabeling rushed for 147 yards on 22 carries and completed 12 of 17 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns. Jalen Quinn (171 receiving yards on five catches) and Brandon Douglas (116 receiving yards on five catches) each hauled in two touchdown passes for the Warriors. Douglas also reached the end zone on a 90-yard kickoff return for a score to help Tuscola hang on for its sixth win of the season.
Fisher 42, Ridgeview/Lexington 14
COLFAX — The visiting Bunnies are back in the playoffs for the third straight season with their latest Heart of Illinois Conference Small victory helping Fisher reach the coveted six-win mark.
Tyler Wilson rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries, Will Delaney went 9 of 13 for 170 passing yards and three TDs while adding 42 rushing yards on six carries and TD and Drew Purvis caught six passes for 130 yards and two TDs to spark Fisher.
“Just really proud of our kids and what they’ve been able to achieve these last few seasons,” Fisher coach Jake Palmer said. “At a school of 170 kids, constantly playing bigger schools, it says so much about the type of players we have and their commitment to each other.”
Grant VanVickle (107 rushing yards) and Jared Leake (103 passing yards) led Ridgeview/Lexington.
LeRoy 12, Heyworth 7
LeROY — Rodney Kaeb rushed for 117 yards on 17 carries and both of LeRoy’s touchdowns to guide the host Panthers to an HOIC Small victory.
GCMS 27, El Paso-Gridley 0
GIBSON CITY — The host Falcons picked up their fourth consecutive win and second straight shutout with an HOIC Large victory. Isaiah Chatman rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, while quarterback Cade Elliott was 11 of 16 for 112 passing yards to spark GCMS.
The GCMS defense held El Paso-Gridley to minus-51 yards of total offense.
“When a passing team gets hot, that can be dangerous,” GCMS coach Mike Allen said. “El Paso has a great passing offense and our DBs did a great job knocking out passes.”
PBL 43, Watseka 15
PAXTON — Paxton-Buckley-Loda is going to the playoffs for the sixth straight year. PBL guaranteed its postseason berth with a Sangamon Valley Conference home win.
“Getting back to the playoffs is an extraordinary feeling,” said Hunter Anderson, PBL’s senior running back who rushed for 233 yards, helping the Panthers outscore Watseka 27-0 in the second half.
“In the first half, we felt like we were getting to the quarterback, but he was doing a great job of avoiding our rush,” PBL coach Josh Pritchard said. “We just kept bringing more pressure and kept getting to him.”
PBL quarterback Gunner Belt finished with 216 all-purpose yards.
BHRA 50, Salt Fork 0
BISMARCK — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin claimed the program’s first Vermilion Valley Conference title since 2015 with a dominant performance at home. Avery McConkey went 6 of 10 for 133 passing yards and three touchdowns, with all three touchdowns thrown to Mason Hackman. Hackman finished with 90 receiving yards on the night.
Oakwood 34, Westville 24
FITHIAN — Oakwood secured a playoff berth with a home VVC win. Gaven Clouse paced the Comets with 159 rushing yards, while Colby Smiley (126 rushing yards) and Rhett Harrison (109 passing yards) also chipped in.
Georgetown-RF 58, Oblong/Palestine/Hut. 14
GEORGETOWN — The host Buffaloes rolled to a nonconference win. Gavan Shelton rushed for 211 yards and three touchdowns on only seven carries for G-RF, while Logan Dawson completed all six of his passes for 101 yards and two TDs.
Dwight 32, Hoopeston Area/A-P 8
HOOPESTON — Elijah Venecia threw for 182 yards and the host Cornjerkers’ lone touchdown in a nonconference loss.
Argenta-Oreana 42, ALAH 34
ARGENTA — The host Bombers received 206 rushing yards on 14 carries and four touchdowns from Makail Stanley, along with 161 rushing yards on 22 carries and two TDs from quarterback Josh Williams to earn a Lincoln Prairie Conference win. Ben Carroll (114 rushing yards on six carries, two TDs) and Brady Borntreger (133 passing yards, three TDs) sparked ALAH.
Arcola 49, Blue Ridge 13
ARCOLA — Ivan Franco returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a score and Beau Jones threw two TD passes for Arcola in a Lincoln Prairie win that clinched a playoff berth for the Purple Riders.
Villa Grove/Heritage 40, Decatur Lutheran 0
VILLA GROVE — Blake Smith went 12 of 17 for passing 205 yards and four touchdowns, with Ierik Sorenson hauling in six receptions for 103 yards and three TDs as the host Blue Devils became eligible for the playoffs with a Lincoln Prairie win.
Milford/Cissna Park 48, Judah Christian 6
CHAMPAIGN — Mason Blanck ran for 100 yards on 12 carries and one touchdown to spark Milford/Cissna Park. Brandon Baltierra ran 29 yards for Judah Christian’s lone touchdown.