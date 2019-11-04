Sports Editor MATT DANIELS with an early look at the 11 second-round football playoff games that kick off this weekend:
Class 4A
(2) Columbia (10-0) at (10) Prairie Central (8-2), TBA
Hawks will need another big game from QB Kaden King.
(4) Unity (9-1) at (12) Bishop McNamara (7-3), 1:30 p.m., Saturday
Rematch of 2015 3A state title game pits two coaches in Scott Hamilton (Unity) and Rich Zinanni (Bishop Mac) with 604 career wins.
Class 3A
(5) PBL (8-2) at (4) Farmington (8-2), 5 p.m., Saturday
RB Hunter Anderson, QB Gunner Belt carry PBL’s offense that averages 36.2 points.
Class 2A
(8) Watseka (7-3) at (1) Knoxville (10-0), 1 p.m., Saturday
Warriors vie for first state quarterfinal berth since 1974.
(8) Oakwood (8-2) at (1) Pana (9-1), 1 p.m., Saturday
Win and Comets reach state quarterfinals for second time ever.
(6) Tuscola (8-2) at (1) St. Teresa (9-1), 1 p.m., Saturday
Two historic programs have 11 state title game appearances.
(5) Nashville (9-1) at (4) BHRA (9-1), 2 p.m., Saturday
Blue Devils aiming for first quarterfinal berth in 2A.
(5) GCMS (9-1) at (4) Sterling Newman (9-1), 6 p.m., Saturday
GCMS made 2017 state title game with win at Sterling Newman.
Class 1A
(8) Fisher (8-2) at (1) Central A&M (10-0), 1 p.m., Saturday
Second quarterfinal trip in program history on line for Fisher.
(7) Carrollton (8-2) at (2) Argenta-Oreana (9-1), 1 p.m., Saturday
Bombers trying to reach quarterfinals for ninth time.
(5) Greenfield/Northwestern (8-2) at (4) Arcola (8-2), 2 p.m., Saturday
Two programs sport combined 88-50 record all-time in playoffs.