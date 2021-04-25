Top of the Morning, April 25, 2021
On Friday, Todd Johnson took to Facebook to celebrate his and wife Gail’s 27th anniversary and also let folks know he would be retiring from his popular role as “Fireworks Guy” at Mahomet-
Seymour football games.
Guess which post created the most buzz?
“It blew up,” Todd said. “Probably twice as many responses about the fireworks.”
His understanding wife took no offense. Like the family dog and his State Farm agent, she’s happy Todd no longer will be exploding things in their backyard after the Bulldogs score. He’s been doing it for 18 years, entertaining players, coaches and fans in across-the-street Frank Dutton Field.
Friday was his only chance to light up the sky in a shortened spring season. He went out with a bang thanks to the Bulldogs scoring 56 points.
“I think I lit 100 mortars,” he said.
Next year, he said, he’ll simply watch games from his deck along Crowley Road. He said the school might team up with the fire department to keep the tradition going.
“So many good memories, but it was the right time to end,” he said. “I’m sure someone will pick up the mantel.”