Butch Dalhaus wanted to play high school football while attending St. Joseph-Ogden in the 1970s. Just one problem.
“I was 5-3 my sophomore year,” he said. “I didn’t grow until I was a junior.”
Dalhaus’ love of the game, however, didn’t suffer because of a lack of playing experience. He followed the Spartans when his son, Rob, was a player on Dick Duval’s playoff regulars.
“It was fun to see the transition of the program,” Butch said. “It went from ‘Pencil in a W’ when someone saw us on the schedule to ‘Noboby really wants to play us.’“
Butch remains an avid supporter of high school football — and not just SJ-O. Again this year, his business stepped up to sponsor our weekly “ServPro of Champaign and Vermilion County Prep Football Confidential” radio show on WDWS 1400-AM (6 p.m. Wednesdays starting Sept. 1).
Hosted by News-Gazette Preps Editor Colin Likas, “Confidential” includes interviews with players and coaches from 35 area programs. Each week, a group of players is invited in-studio to chat with Likas and autograph a ServPro banner with their name, uniform number and school.
After the season, we’ll deliver the banner to ServPro headquarters in Urbana, where Butch plans to frame and hang it.
High school football “is sports at its purest,” he said. “There’s nothing better.”