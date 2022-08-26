Top of the Morning, Aug. 26, 2022
If you’re going to tonight’s Arcola at Tuscola prep football game, make sure you have a way to tune in to Champaign’s WHMS 97.5-FM. And if you’re not going, listen too.
The station will be carrying the game, which kicks off at 7 p.m. The News-Gazette’s Colin Likas and Joey Wright are on the call.
Over the years, prep sports coordinator Likas has made multiple radio appearances on WDWS programs. This will be his first time being part of a live game broadcast.
“I’m guessing on Friday, I’ll probably be nervous about it,” Likas said.
Fortunately, he has experienced Wright with him on the air.
“I’ll kind of lean on him to hold my hand the first week,” Likas said.
This season, WHMS is broadcasting eight high school football games during the regular season. There won’t be a game Week 2 (Sept. 2) because of a conflict with Illinois-Indiana football that night.
“It plays out really well that we have Week 2 off, because then we can look back at Week 1, what worked and what didn’t, and try to perfect it for Week 3,” Likas said.
Likas hopes the broadcasts continue in future years.
“I think it will be a hit,” he said. “I think people want us to come out to their area. It’s a really great opportunity for schools, and I think they’re going to want to take advantage of it.”
Among the schedule highlights include Champaign Central-Centnnial and Unity-Monticello. The Sages game against Paxton-Buckley-Loda is also part of the lineup.
Besides Likas and Wright, WDWS personality Scott Beatty will work games this season.
After Friday’s game ends, Likas will jump into newspaper reporter mode. He is providing coverage for Saturday’s edition of The News-Gazette.
“As soon as we get off the air, I’m going to rush toward the coaches and players, get my interviews and go into Tuscola High School and try to find a quiet place to write a story,” he said.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.