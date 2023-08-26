Jeff Primmer was in his element Friday night.
A St. Joseph resident since 1998, Primmer joined me in the booth for the broadcast of St. Joseph-Ogden’s football game against Monticello on WHMS 97.5-FM. He was the first of nine guest analysts that will share the call with me Friday nights and Saturday afternoons this fall.
“My friends know how much I like sports, and they’re just like, ‘You’re probably beside yourself about this,’” Primmer said Friday. “I’m like, yeah, I’m going to have fun.’”
Primmer estimates that hundreds of his family and friends tuned into the broadcast; he had an expansive list of folks to shout out during the contest.
His father, Steve, worked in The News-Gazette’s circulation department for nearly 40 years. Jeff has lived in the area for his entire life and attended high school at Centennial.
SJ-O’s rich history of school spirit — and athletic success — drew him to the village 25 years ago while his kids were young. Blake graduated from SJ-O in 2020 before Ramsey followed suit two years later.
“St. Joe is a sports town,” Primmer said. “I like to be involved. I played sports when I was young, the dream was to be the center fielder for the Cardinals, but they had Willie McGee and Jim Edmonds. Didn’t make it in sports, but I enjoyed it through my sons.”