Top of the Morning, Aug. 5, 2022
Next time you see Kendall Swanson, give him a pat on the back and a “job well done.”
The Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior lineman gave up part of his vacation to represent the Panthers at The News-Gazette’s high school football media days. Swanson and his family went to extraordinary lengths to make sure he participated in the event.
On Monday, the family started a long-planned vacation in Nashville, Tenn., which is 377 miles from Champaign. It’s about a six-hour drive in the family’s Chevy Tahoe.
Kendall found out he would be part of the PBL contingent at The News-Gazette media days, which created a scheduling conflict.
What to do? After some time in the Tennessee capital, the Swansons drove back to Champaign on Wednesday, came to The News-Gazette office, fulfilled all of Kendall’s obligations and then returned to Nashville later that night for the rest of the week.
“Football is my main sport, so I didn’t want to miss the opportunity,” Kendall said. “We made it happen.”
This is the first time country music fan Kendall has been to Nashville, which is considered the home of the genre.
With his parents, Michelle and Kelly Swanson, and girlfriend, Jordan Parrish, Kendall went to the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday. Among the headline performers was Travis Denning, one of Kendall’s favorites.
“He’s on my top list,” Kendall said. They also saw Vince Neil.
The Swansons spent time on Broadway, the entertainment hub of the city, which is famous for live music.
The Swansons plan to be in Nashville until Friday before returning home.
“We’re kind of just going with the flow,” Kendall said.
Kendall said he feels good about the PBL squad this season.
”We’re looking pretty good so far,” he said. “It looks like we’re going to have a good year.”
Kendall has been playing football for 10 years. He hopes to continue in the sport beyond high school.