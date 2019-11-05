Steve Arnold didn’t hesitate when the Fisher Bunnies called him out of the bullpen for Saturday’s home playoff football game.
The school’s longtime public-address announcer, who retired four years ago, stepped in for Dave Dornbusch and delivered on cue. The Bunnies made his day better by winning, too.
“I was going to be at the game anyway,” said Arnold, a Fisher resident for 35 years. “I didn’t think it was that big of a deal.”
Judging by the many Facebook messages Arnold received, fans enjoyed his pinch-hitting. So did Arnold, although the retired U.S. postal worker isn’t considering a comeback.
“Maybe if it’s an emergency,” he said. “It was great fun.”
