It took three rounds of bleaching, but Roy Gully finally got his beard to resemble Lovie Smith’s.
“I did it myself in the bathroom” after the Illini’s upset of Wisconsin, the Springfield High football coach said. “I called four salons and they all refused to dye facial hair. (One) manager told me to buy a bleach product and keep bleaching it until I got the desired color.”
Gulley’s post-dye tweet was a social-media smash, including reaction from Illini players and coaches.
“All my players and people at school thought that I had used some kind of app and didn’t really dye it,” he said. “When they saw me Monday, everyone was shocked. I’ve been called Lovie a lot and told by some that they love the look and I should keep it.”
He will as long as the Senators keep winning in the IHSA playoffs.
“I hope it’s serves as a visual reminder to our players during the playoffs to stay focused,” he said. “We have a great group of players, but they are teens, and a lot of my job is finding ways to keep them motivated and focused. Who knows, I could offer up to dye it another color if it gets them to stay focused.”
At news-gazette.com
Here’s what was trending at our website, which in a seven-day period ending Sunday saw 1,139,880 pageviews:
TOP STORIES
1. Witnesses: Man yelled racial slurs while driving truck with Confederate flag around Campustown
2. Tom’s #Mailbag, Oct. 25, 2019
3. Art Theater closing its doors for good on Halloween
TOP SPORTS STORIES
1. Illini guard Jones suspended
2. Illini impress Smith on visit
3. High school football scoreboard: Oct. 25-26, 2019
TOP PHOTO GALLERIES
1. UI Men’s Basketball Media Day: Meet the 2019-20 Illini
2. 2A Regional Soccer Final: Urbana vs. M-S
3. Prep Volleyball: Monticello vs. SJO
TOP VIDEOS
1. St. Joseph-Ogden at Monticello volleyball highlights
2. Illini follow upset with another win