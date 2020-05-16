A chat with a high school athlete preparing for a fall sports season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Today, Unity football player LANE INNES, who will be a senior next season.
What’s going through your head these days regarding how your senior football season might be affected by the pandemic?
I’m kind of just relying on it at this point. I’ve got a lot to look forward to. Besides the football season, I’m planning on trying to make a future out of my senior football season with college. It’d really hurt me for my future (to not play). I just want our team to be able to play because I’d love to play with my friends my senior year.
As a 2020 team captain, how are you trying to lead the team during this time?
Me and a couple of my buddies are just trying to make sure to get everybody (working out) at home, (doing) outside workouts with maybe a buddy or two. Just trying to get underclassmen to buy in to being able to do stuff by themselves at home.
What are some of your goals for the upcoming season?
Losing our (playoff qualification) streak my sophomore year, I was playing my sophomore year and it was really hard to watch that senior class just not make it into the playoffs. We restarted that last year with a really good team, so our team goal, I’d love to get back into the playoffs and just keep working at it. Individually, I’d love to just see myself keep making big strides and become a better player so I can get to the next level.
What has it meant to you to represent Unity football?
Being captain, it really means a lot to me. It’s a really special connection. It’s basically a brotherhood. You become really close with all these guys, all these coaches, and it’s almost like they’re family to you.
Do you have a favorite moment from your time with Unity football so far?
Jared Routh took a pitch handoff and took it 60 yards for a touchdown against Clinton in a (2019) playoff game. Watching that and just watching all our fans go insane, and just watching Rocket football get back to the way it used to be, was an insane moment.