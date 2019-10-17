Sports Editor MATT DANIELS checks in with four area teams before the Friday night lights turn on:
1 MONTICELLO — Success just seems to happen with Monticello football. At least with Cully Welter in charge of the program.But even though his Sages are on the cusp of an 11th straight playoff appearance, Welter knows the current players haven’t always tasted success. Even with some key players this season who were a part of last season’s undefeated Class 3A state championship team.
“This year’s senior class won one game as freshmen,” Welter said. “This year’s junior class won one game as freshmen, but they continued to hang in there. I think they believe when they get to the varsity level, they can turn that around. Hopefully that keeps them motivated.”
The motivation to potentially host a first-round playoff game is there for Monticello, who relies offensively on senior quarterback Nic Tackels (52 of 95 for 1,204 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, two interceptions; 304 rushing yards, eight TDs), junior running back Chris Brown (897 rushing yards, nine TDs) and senior receiver Matt Kerr (23 catches for 556 yards, eight TDs). The Sages (5-2, 5-2 Illini Prairie Conference) can clinch a playoff berth with a win this Friday night at Prairie Central (5-2, 5-2), with St. Joseph-Ogden (4-3, 4-3) looming in Week 9.
“We know that Prairie Central and St. Joe are two very good games to end the season with,” Welter said. “We’re going to have our hands full, so there’s no guarantee we’ll win another one. Hopefully we can, and if not, hopefully five is enough to get in. We knew this was going to be a rebuilding year, and I’m really pleased, in particular, with the last couple weeks and how our kids have progressed.”
Monticello’s only two losses this season are against the two teams it’s chasing in the Illini Prairie standings: Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central (7-0, 7-0) and Unity (6-1, 6-1). The Sages led Unity late before losing 33-28 in Week 6 and responded well last Friday night, easily defeating Pontiac 59-7 at home in a game where the Sages led 52-0 at halftime.
“Pontiac has had some injuries, and they’re playing a bunch of young kids,” Welter said, “but I still felt that we executed real well on both sides of the ball.”
2 ARTHUR — Going into this Friday night, 14 area football teams are eligible for the playoffs.But perhaps no program has had a bigger revival than the one Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond has undergone.
The 5-2 Knights are one win away from securing the program’s first playoff berth since 2014, the first year of the current setup for ALAH after Atwood-Hammond closed and merged with Arthur-Lovington. It’s quite the contrast from a season ago when ALAH finished 2-7 and was out of playoff contention by Week 8.
“It’s a neat situation to be in,” ALAH second-year coach Ryan Jefferson said. “There’s a lot of history and a lot of pride in all four communities. You put it all together, and it’s a dangerous combo.”
Much like the balanced run game and stout defense the Knights have. Freshman Kaden Feagin (496 rushing yards, six touchdowns), junior Billy Fifer (460 rushing yards, eight TDs), junior Finn Davison (290 rushing yards, three TDs) and junior Ben Carroll (287 rushing yards, three TDs) are all capable of breaking big plays.
“Last year, we were really only able to give the ball to two guys,” Jefferson said. “This year, I knew we had a plethora of kids to give it to. It’s been nice to give the ball to so different people and keep (defenses) guessing.”
On the other side of the ball, senior linebacker Lucas Otto (65 tackles) and Carroll (seven interceptions) are key reasons why the Knights have produced three shutouts.
“We’ve got so many athletes to spread out on defense,” Jefferson said.
ALAH has two tough Lincoln Prairie Conference foes ahead, though, if it wants to reach the six-win threshold and avoid wondering if it will earn a playoff spot when the postseason pairings are unveiled the night of Oct. 26. First up is a trip to the turf field at Argenta-Oreana (6-1, 5-0) this Friday night before the Knights host Villa Grove/Heritage (4-3, 3-2) in Week 9.
“Really, I feel like there’s not a lot of pressure on them because this is the best season we’ve had in a couple years,” Jefferson said. “No matter how we end up, it’s a tremendous turnaround from what it has been. There’s nothing that can really make this season a failure.”
3 ST. JOSEPH — Playing playoff football seemed like a foregone conclusion for so many years — heck, decades — with St. Joseph-Ogden.But SJ-O has to win its final two games in order to lock up a playoff spot for the 28th time in the last 29 seasons, starting this Friday when the Spartans (4-3, 4-3 Illini Prairie) host Olympia (3-4, 3-4). Beat Olympia, though, and SJ-O is eligible for the playoffs going into a Week 9 showdown at Monticello, where the Spartans would need to end a four-game losing streak against the Sages in order to ensure a spot in the postseason.
And, besides the importance of what will transpire during the next two Friday nights for SJ-O, the Spartans are trying to snap a current two-game losing skid.
“There’s just such a fine line between winning and losing football games in our conference,” SJ-O coach Shawn Skinner said. “Through the first five weeks of the season, we were very competitive. The defense was getting stops and generating turnovers and special teams was making plays. The last two weeks, the script has been flipped. Our special teams have been making mistakes and our defense has not been getting enough stops. It’s not a secret. We just have to execute better.”
And finish better in the second half. SJ-O only trailed Prairie Central 13-7 entering the fourth quarter of an eventual 33-13 loss on Oct. 4 and only trailed unbeaten Chillicothe IVC 14-6 late in the first half before falling 33-12 last Friday night in St. Joseph.
“I don’t have cause for concern with our effort,” Skinner said. “From Day 1, these kids have really, really played at a high level when it comes to their effort.”
Much like Skinner has mentioned before this season, he’s still striving to see a complete game from SJ-O. Especially with so much at stake when it comes to the Spartans’ postseason ramifications.
“As a coach, I ask the kids to go out and play as hard as they can,” Skinner said. “They’ve done that. We’re really talking about the last five quarters haven’t been up to the standard we have and how we envision we should play. Now, what I want to see is how good can this team be if they put 48 minutes together.”
4 ARCOLA — Playing on a senior-dominated team isn’t always easy for underclassmen to thrive in.But what Arcola coach Nick Lindsey is seeing from a trio of sophomores in linebackers Jed Jones and Zach Butler, along with cornerback Beau Edwards, has him encouraged. Jones is second on the Purple Riders with 54 tackles and Butler isn’t far behind with 52 tackles.
“We’ve pushed them pretty hard,” Lindsey said. “Our seniors have done a great job of taking them under their wings and coaching them up. It’s easy for a sophomore to be overwhelmed, but they’ve been willing to learn and help us out.”
The Purple Riders (5-2, 4-1 Lincoln Prairie) carry a two-game win streak into Friday night’s home game against Blue Ridge (2-5, 0-5) and can clinch the program’s sixth consecutive playoff berth with a win.
If Arcola knocks off Blue Ridge and then Decatur Lutheran (1-6, 1-4) in Week 9, it enhances the possibility of Arcola having a first-round home playoff game for the sixth straight October as well.
“We focus so much on our job each play, and it’s almost kind of the Bill Belichick mindset of just do your job,” Lindsey said. “We compete against ourselves and not necessarily our opponents.”
That approach has worked well for Arcola since a 28-26 loss at Cumberland in Week 5. The Purple Riders rolled past Sangamon Valley 48-6 on the road on Oct. 4 and easily defeated Tri-County 62-20 at home last Friday night.
“We had some tough meetings and some tough practices after that loss to Cumberland,” Lindsey said. “That’s really refocused our team.”
At just the right time, too. With the contributions from the trio of sophomores, along with senior running back/linebacker Austin Hopkins (979 rushing yards, nine touchdowns; team-leading 68 tackles), junior quarterback Beau Jones (64 of 107 for 1,087 passing yards, 22 TDs) and senior Diego Perez (532 receiving yards, eight TDs on 25 catches), watch out for the Purple Riders.
“Our goal around here is to always play our best football going into late October and November,” Lindsey said. “I think we’re doing that right now.”