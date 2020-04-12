FIRST TEAM
PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS. SCOTT RICHEY’S COMMENT
Fantasia Baines
Thornwood 6-0 Sr. F
Baines, who will play at Illinois State next season, was a force in the paint for Thornwood, averaging 20.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and two blocks.
Amellia Bromenschenkel
Mendota 5-10 Jr. G
Bromenschenkel had 26 double-doubles and two triple-doubles for the Trojans and put up 25.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 4.1 steals and 2.6 assists per game.
Addie Budnik
Highland Park 6-2 Sr. F
The Richmond signee showed off her next-level post production for the Giants, averaging 21 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.
Kate Bullman
Grayslake Central 6-2 Sr. G/F
Also headed to Illinois State next season, Bullman’s versatility saw her put up 19.4 points, 10 rebounds, 3.8 steals, 3.6 assists and 3.1 blocks per game.
Morgan Callahan
Zion-Benton 6-1 Sr. F
The Zee-Bees’ go-to player and North Carolina Central signee produced at both ends, averaging 21 points, 10 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.3 blocks.
Halle Douglass
Lake Forest 6-2 Sr. G
Douglass could be trouble in the Big Ten, with the Wisconsin-bound guard putting up 19.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.3 blocks and 2.1 steals per game.
Trinity Duckworth
Hillcrest 5-2 Sr. G
The IUPUI signee packs a punch — even at 5-2 — and averaged 23.7 points, 2.9 assists and 2.7 steals in her final season with the Hawks.
Angela Dugalic
Maine West 6-4 Sr. F
Dugalic was state’s only McDonald’s All-American, and Oregon-bound five-star recruit put up 20.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, three assists and 2.8 steals per game.
Kayla Green
Whitney Young 5-6 Sr. G
Dynamic guards have fared well at Texas A&M, and Green fits the bill having averaged 20.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 steals and 3.1 assists as a senior.
Halle Idowu
Richards 5-11 Sr. G/F
Repeat first-team selection and Toledo bound, Idowu led the Bulldogs to a regional title by putting up 19.4 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game.
Peyton Kennedy
Rockford Boylan 5-11 Sr. F
The Saint Louis-bound Kennedy did it all for the regional-champion Titans and averaged 24.2 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.8 steals as a senior.
Brenna Loftus
Riverside-Brookfield 5-8 Jr. G/F
The Bulldogs’ standout sort of defined the idea of “walking bucket” in 2019-20, putting up 30.7 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 2.6 steals.
Aneesah Morrow
Simeon 6-1 Jr. F
Morrow already had Division I interest before averaging 26.1 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Class 3A state champion Wolverines.
Darrione Rogers
Lake Park 5-11 Sr. G
Rogers, who put up 25.9 points, 10 rebounds and two assists per game, is staying close to home for college after signing with DePaul.
Ambranette Storr
Kankakee 5-9 Sr. G
The Drake-bound guard was the top scorer in the state (31.8 ppg) for the second straight year and also averaged 8.1 rebounds, 5.8 steals and 3.3 assists.
SECOND TEAM
PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS. SCOTT RICHEY’S COMMENT
Kyndel Arthalony
Illini Central 6-0 Sr. C
Not only did Arthalony put up 19.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.8 blocks and two steals per game, but she was also the Class 1A state three-point champion.
Capria Brown
Schlarman 5-9 Sr. G
The Dayton-bound Brown moved up from last year’s Special Mention 50 honor after averaging 23 points, 6.5 rebounds and three assists as a senior.
Kylie Feuerbach
Sycamore 6-0 Sr. G/F
Feuerbach, who will play at Iowa State next season, guided the Spartans to a regional title in 2019-20, averaging 19.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.5 steals.
Annaliese Griffin
Aurora Christian 6-1 Jr. G/F
Griffin repeats as second-team pick after transferring to Aurora Christian and averaging 17.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.3 steals for Class 1A fourth-place team.
Alisha Hamilton
Chicago Collins 5-9 Sr. G
The Warriors’ leader wasn’t just a go-to scorer, although she did average 22.6 points to go with 10 rebounds and six steals per game as a defensive stopper.
Mackenzie Hare
Bartlett 5-9 So. G
Hawks’ standout and lights-out three-point shooter topped 1,000 career points in January and averaged 22 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists this season.
Anna Heffren
Lewistown 5-6 Sr. G
Heffren got Lewistown back to state for a second straight year and averaged 20 points, 3.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds in the Indians’ runner-up finish.
Erin Henze
Lanark Eastland 5-4 Sr. G
Eastland won 63 games the last two seasons, including a Class 1A state title this year with Henze averaging 20.3 points, 4.1 assists and three rebounds.
Erin Houpt
Danville 5-6 Jr. G
Houpt had a tendency to drop 40-point games this year and became Vikings’ all-time leading scorer by averaging 24.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 steals.
Greta Kampschroeder
Naperville North 6-0 Jr. G
A go-to player for the Huskies since her freshman season, Kampschroeder averaged 17.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.4 steals in 2019-20.
Elyce Knudsen
Unity 5-7 Sr. G
Knudsen was indispensable for the regional-champion Rockets, and the N-G All-Area Player of the Year averaged 24.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 steals.
Maddy Martin
Elmhurst Harvest Christian 5-7 Sr. G
Martin’s production went up across the board in her senior season, as she averaged 22.1 points, eight rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.3 steals for the Lions.
Mallory Ramage
Mattoon 5-9 So. G
The Green Wave sophomore topped 1,000 career points in 2019-20 and scored 21.5 points per game to go with 4.4 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.5 assists.
Adrenna Snipes
Alton Marquette 5-5 So. G
Snipes was a Special Mention 50 pick a year ago and got the bump up after averaging 20.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.6 steals and 3.8 assists this season.
Taylor Thompson
Barrington 6-0 Sr. F
Future Missouri-St. Louis forward averaged a double-double — 18 points and 11 rebounds — to go with four assists, three steals and two blocks per game.
SPECIAL MENTION 50
PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS.
Sydney Affolter Marist 6-0 Jr. G/F
Jayley Akers Lawrenceville 5-7 Sr. G
Kelby Bannerman Hampshire 6-1 Jr. F
Tayler Barry Tri-County 5-5 Jr. G
Brinlee Bauman Princeville 5-8 Sr. G
Katie Beyer McHenry 6-1 Jr. F
Lindsay Blackmore Geneva 6-0 Sr. G/F
Anna Blank Richland County 5-10 So. G
Brooklyn Borum Sterling 6-0 Jr. F
Matrice Brooks Springfield Lanphier 5-7 Sr. G
Miyah Brown Winnebago 5-9 So. G/F
Mackenzie Bruns Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5-8 Sr. G
Anna Burrus Concord Triopia 6-0 Sr. C
Imari Clark Bloom Township 5-9 Sr. F
Madison Diercks Belvidere North 5-11 Sr. G
Lindsey Dullard Morton 6-1 Sr. G
Krystyna Ellew Taft 5-10 Jr. F
Kaylen Evans Nazareth Academy 5-7 Sr. G
Morgan Frank Mundelein 5-11 Sr. G/F
Carly Gillen Monmouth-Roseville 6-0 Sr. F
Taylor Gugliuzza Lincoln-Way West 5-8 Sr. G
Mady Harper Midwest Central 5-7 Sr. G
Hanah Hart Spring Valley Hall 5-9 Sr. F
Natali Haynes Streator 6-1 Jr. C
Brooke Heiman Indian Creek 5-9 Jr. G
Aliya Holloman Villa Grove/Heritage 5-8 Sr. G
Kendall Holmes Benet Academy 5-11 Sr. G
Sydney Hummert Quincy Notre Dame 6-0 Sr. F
Sarah Isaf Paris 5-11 Sr. G
Quincienia Jackson Decatur MacArthur 6-1 Jr. C
Emily Klaczek Fremd 5-10 Sr. G
Nayo Lear Thornwood 5-9 So. G
Jazzlyn Linbo Grant 6-2 Jr. F/C
Sofie Lowis Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 5-8 Jr. G
Jaida McCloud Peoria Richwoods 6-1 Sr. G/F
Brianna McDaniel Kenwood 5-11 So. G
Emily Meidel Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5-11 Sr. G
Tessa Prellberg Hinckley-Big Rock 5-7 Jr. G/F
Sydney Shaeffer Lewistown 5-8 Sr. G/F
Brooke Schramek Benet Academy 6-1 Sr. F
Lexie Sinclair Bartlett 5-7 Sr. G
Jayonna Smith Chicago Marshall 5-9 Jr. F
Ashlyn Sturdy Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 5-8 Sr. G
Jeniah Thompson Carterville 5-10 Sr. F
Treasure Thompson Bolingbrook 6-2 Sr. F/C
Haley Wallace Brimfield 5-8 Jr. G
Timia Ware Whitney Young 5-6 Jr. G
Imani Williams Kankakee 5-11 Sr. G/F
Makiyah Williams Trinity 5-10 Jr. G/F
Katelyn Young Oakwood 6-1 Sr. F
HONORABLE MENTION 100
PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS.
Jenna Badali Mother McAuley 5-6 Sr. G
Abby Barr Freeport Aquin 5-11 Sr. F
Jasmine Bell East Moline United 5-6 Sr. G
Joy Bergstrom St. Viator 5-9 So. G
Clare Breden Jerseyville 5-5 Jr. G
Jasmine Brown Joliet Catholic 5-8 Fr. G
Julia Burns Hononegah 5-6 Sr. G
Taylor Charles Montini Catholic 6-2 So. F
Lydia Coatney Lanark Eastland 5-6 Sr. G
Christine Corpuz Oswego East 5-4 Sr. G
Abbey Crain Carterville 5-5 Sr. G
Alyssa Crenshaw Dundee-Crown 5-10 Jr. F
Khloe Damm Illini Central 5-9 Jr. G
Stephanie Dasbach Willowbrook 6-1 Jr. F
Molly Diekemper Carlyle 6-0 Sr. G/F
Cashay Dixon Simeon 5-8 Sr. G
Breana Dugans Argo 5-7 So. G
Derria Edwards Peoria 5-4 Sr. G
Katy Eidle Hersey 5-11 Fr. G
Jazzpher Evans Joliet West 5-6 Sr. G
Isis Fitch Homewood-Flossmoor 6-1 Sr. F
Sidney Garrett Port Byron Riverdale 5-10 Sr. F
Ambrea Gentle Evanston 6-3 Sr. F
Erin Golden Batavia 5-7 Sr. G
Sidney Gotway Ullin Century 5-8 Sr. F
Elly Haberkorn Prairie Central 5-11 Sr. G/F
Anna Hall Bethalto Civic Memorial 5-11 Sr. F
Grace Hall Homewood-Flossmoor 6-1 Jr. F
Megan Hallemann Greenville 6-4 Sr. C
Allyson Hardiek Altamont 6-2 Sr. F
Sydney Harris Edwardsville 6-0 So. G/F
Octavia Heidelberg Dupo 5-9 So. F
Jennifer Heinberg Marengo 5-7 Jr. G
Kayla Henning Evanston 5-8 Sr. G
Hanna Hicks Illini Bluffs 5-10 Sr. G
Olivia Hill Fremd 6-0 Sr. F
Kayla Horton Chicago Comer 5-9 Jr. F
Lauren Huber Glenbard East 5-9 Jr. G
Taylor Huff Glenbard West 6-2 Sr. F
Avery Jackson Kankakee 5-4 So. G
Camille Jackson Butler College Prep 5-11 So. G
Kabrea Jamerson Rockford East 6-0 Sr. G
Mya Johanson Herscher 6-2 Sr. F
Ashley Jones Avon-Abingdon 5-9 So. F
Kelly Jones Ridgeview 5-11 Sr. F/C
Tasia Jordan Walther Christian 5-10 Sr. F
Avery King Stevenson 5-11 Sr. G
Kayla Kodat Dwight 5-8 Jr. G
Delani Kosner Aurora Central Catholic 5-8 Sr. G
Katie Krupa Morton 6-2 So. F
Jamyira Lane Butler College Prep 5-6 Sr. G
Kammie Ludwig Geneseo 5-10 So. G
Grace Lueke Hamilton County 5-9 Sr. F
Ella Lune Brimfield 5-11 So. F
Thaya Luse Aurora Christian 5-8 So. F
Bella McCartney Jacksonville Routt 5-10 Sr. F
Megan McClure South Elgin 5-9 Sr. G
Cierra McNamee Moline 5-11 Sr. F
Gabi Melby Naperville Central 5-4 Jr. G
Ahniya Melton Waubonsie Valley 5-11 Sr. F
Libby Mueth Carrollton 5-7 Sr. G
Lydia Miller Harrisburg 6-0 Sr. C
Kendall Moriarty Benet Academy 6-0 Jr. G
Addison Newbon Decatur St. Teresa 5-9 Jr. G/F
Lexi Nichols Wethersfield 5-8 Sr. G
Mikala Nichols Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 6-0 Jr. F/C
Olivia Niemerg Teutopolis 5-8 Sr. G
Maya Osborn Marshall 5-4 So. G
Abi Payne Amboy 5-8 Jr. G
Kennedi Perkins Bolingbrook 5-5 So. G
Mallory Powers Amboy 5-11 Jr. G
Serenity Price Springfield Lanphier 6-0 Jr. C
Kathryn Schmidt Burlington Central 6-0 Sr. F
Leah Schneider Lincoln 6-2 Sr. C
Abbey Schreake Quincy Notre Dame 5-10 Fr. G
Hannah Schuringa Timothy Christian 6-0 Jr. F
Meggie Scott Newark 5-4 Sr. G
Caroline Segal North Shore Country Day 5-6 Sr. G
Breena Shreeves Knoxville 5-10 Sr. F/C
Hannah Simmer Rock Island 5-10 Sr. F
Mia Simpson Waukegan 5-8 Jr. G
Asya Smith Pleasant Plains 5-4 Jr. G
Maya Smith Belvidere 5-1 Sr. G
Payton Sopczak Goreville 5-7 Sr. G
Jayden Standish Lexington 5-9 Sr. G
Jalysa Stokes Joliet Central 5-6 Jr. G
Lauren Strenk Regina Dominican 5-6 Jr. G
Sophie Swanson Barrington 5-9 Fr. G
Tatiana Thomas Montini Catholic 5-11 So. F
Lisa Thompson Joliet West 5-8 Fr. G
Tiana Timpe Stockton 5-10 Jr. G
Tabytha Toelke Dakota 6-0 Jr. G
Dylan Van Fleet Maine West 5-8 Sr. G
Sami Wasmund Galena 5-10 Sr. G/F
Madison Webb Father McGivney 5-9 Sr. F
Elana Wells Burlington Central 5-7 Jr. G
Claire Wilhour Brownstown/St. Elmo 5-6 Sr. G
Nia Williams Peoria Richwoods 5-7 Sr. G
Chanice Willis Champaign Central 5-7 Sr. G
Lainie Wolter Mount Zion 5-6 Sr. G