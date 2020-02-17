CHAMPAIGN — Centennial girls’ basketball hosted a Big 12 Conference game against Peoria Manual on Feb. 8.
Coach Jeff Carleton’s Chargers entered on a 21-game losing streak, during which their average margin of defeat was 20.5 points. As Carleton’s athletes told him during an in-game huddle, “We’ve been blown out.”
So they had a simple request when the tables, at long last, were turned.
“Can we just blow them out?” Carleton recalls his kids asking. “What do you say? I’m like, ‘Go get them.’”
The Centennial players did just that, pushing their lead as high as 35 points before ultimately winning 56-27 to end a run of letdowns dating back to Dec. 5, 2019.
“We were so pumped,” junior Alayah Biggers said. “It did boost us up a little bit, saying we can win. We’ve got to stop doubting ourselves and win that game.”
Next up on the Chargers’ checklist was stringing together multiple triumphs. That mission was accomplished just two days later, when Centennial knocked off Rantoul 50-45 on the road.
Though the Chargers most recently fell to rival Champaign Central 69-48 this past Thursday night, that two-game win streak was Centennial’s first of any length since the Chargers beat Peoria Manual and Quincy in February 2018.
Since those victories about two years ago, Centennial picked up a win over Iroquois West last season and another versus the Raiders earlier this season.
So, yes, the current record the ninth-seeded Chargers (3-26) bring into Monday’s 7 p.m. Class 3A Decatur MacArthur Regional quarterfinal with eighth-seeded Decatur Eisenhower isn’t terribly impressive.
But confidence is at a high not seen around the program in some time.
“It’s huge for us,” said Silvia Du, one of just three seniors on Carleton’s roster. “We’ve struggled, obviously, since last season, but making improvements ... has helped.”
A young lineup gaining varsity experience, Du believes, is chief among those improvements.
And it’s been Du showing her younger teammates the ropes, with the starting point guard Centennial’s top scorer.
“She has been absolutely fantastic,” said Carleton, who noted Du is receiving looks from Black Hawk College in the Moline area. “Once she decided that she’s got to have the rest of her teammates to get where they want to go (things stared clicking).”
The Chargers also find themselves as close to full strength as they can possibly be, with senior Lia Potter (shoulder) the lone absence among Carleton’s core.
Biggers, senior Mackenzie Kersch, junior Nalia Nash and sophomores Mia DeJesus, Kate Yahnke and Kate Kroencke all have carved out an integral role within Centennial’s operation — whether it’s shooting, defending, running the ball or offering hard-nosed play. And, despite the lack of wins, Carleton said that isn’t merely a recent development.
“We could be close to .500 right now if we finished some of the games we were in,” Carleton said. “We’ve won several battles within each one of those wars. We just haven’t put all four battles together in a lot of those games to actually win the war.”
Such examples: single-digit losses to Eisenhower, Watseka, Danville, Bloomington and Paxton-Buckley-Loda, the last of those playing out in overtime.
“We’re way better than our record, 100 percent,” Biggers said. “Toward the end we’ve started playing more as a team, and that really helped.”
Du is using her final prep hoops moments not only to pile up a few more wins, but also to impart some last bits of knowledge on a group that largely remains intact for the 2020-21 season.
“I don’t want them to make the same mistakes I did,” Du said. “I can’t always bring the ball up because I won’t be here next year.”
This year is still front and center, of course. And the Chargers would like to avenge their Nov. 23 nine-point loss to Eisenhower — in a win-or-go-home scenario.
“We have a high percentage (chance) of winning that game,” Biggers said. “If we play how we played against Peoria (Manual) and Rantoul, we should definitely win.”