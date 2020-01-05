Kyleigh Block | Villa Grove/Heritage girls’ basketball
Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The junior played a significant role in the Blue Devils’ 3-1 record at the BSN Classic while also making some personal history. Block generated her 1,000th career point in VG/H’s victory over Unity, avenging a previous loss to the Rockets, and later was named to the all-tournament team in Bismarck.
From Block: “I knew I was close, but I wasn’t for sure how close. Actually, when I got it, I didn’t know that I got it. Neither did my coach or my parents because they were actually two points off. We use an app called Hudl, and it messed up one of our games, so I found out two days later. When I found out, it was a pretty awesome moment for me, knowing I reached that milestone. It’s been one of my goals I’ve set since freshman year. I’m glad I got it during that tournament and before 2020.”
I need tickets to see ... a March Madness Final Four game. That’d be such a cool experience, and the atmosphere would be awesome to experience.
One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “Elf.” It never gets old, and Will Ferrell is my favorite actor.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... immortality, to never die. I think it’d be cool to see how everything changes throughout the world.
The social media platform I use most is ... Snapchat. I like to see what my friends are up to.
My biggest pet peeve is ... when people wear their socks over their knees when playing a sport. I don’t know why — I just don’t like that for some reason.
My best basketball memory is ... beating Tuscola this year, just because they’ve been such a big rival for our school since I can remember and we’ve lost to them the last two years. So getting that win this year, it just felt different. It was a big accomplishment for our team.
My most embarrassing basketball memory is ... freshman year, when we played in regionals and my only point was a half-court shot before halftime.
Before a game ... I usually eat somewhere, sometimes with friends on the team, and then listen to music or watch Disney Plus.
After a game ... I usually eat another snack and hang out with my boyfriend.
In five years, I see myself ... in college somewhere studying some type of medical thing. I’m not sure yet, though.
JD Sexton | St. Thomas More wrestling
Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The senior permanently etched his name in Sabers’ grappling lore by collecting his 117th career victory at the New Year’s Challenge in Danville just before 2019 concluded, exceeding the school record previously held by Nathan Santhanam.
From Sexton: “I actually knew at the beginning of the season I was coming up on the record, and so I kind of just knew ... no matter what happens, I have to win. There’s no ifs, ands or buts. It’s funny because Nathan Santhanam had the record and I talk to him all the time. He coaches me up ... and he was encouraging me the whole time. ... I knew that I wanted to win and I wanted to be the best. When it finally came through, it was a moment of just shock.”
I need tickets to see ... another Alan Jackson concert. That would be another dream, to see him one more time. I saw him when he was here at State Farm Center, and I’ve been listening to him since I was born.
One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “Legendary.” It’s a wrestling movie, so just the hardships in the movie, just (the mentality of) never stop working.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... definitely flying so I could travel across the country in no time.
The social media platform I use most is ... Snapchat. It just happens to be the one my friends and I like to communicate a lot on. It doesn’t use up as much data as texting.
My biggest pet peeve is ... chewing with your mouth open.
My best wrestling memory is ... qualifying for state as a sophomore in high school, just because we hadn’t had a state qualifier in a few years. It was an honor to be that person, but also all the stuff I went through that season, just making it down and doing it (was great).
My most embarrassing wrestling memory is ... the Unity Tournament my sophomore year. Just a bad performance by me. I wrestled terribly that day.
Before a meet ... I usually sit around and talk with friends, and then about three or four matches before I’m up I usually put the headphones on and get going.
After a meet ... I go spend time with my family and my coaches, talk about that day, and just go have fun — calm down and get away from the wresting life a little bit.
In five years, I see myself ... wrestling in college somewhere. Where that is I’m not sure, but hopefully I’ll find a home soon.
