DANVILLE — Suffocating defense.
Opportunistic offense.
Those two characteristics have stood out throughout Mike Stephens’ tenure as the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls’ basketball coach.
Another theme?
Winning Vermilion County tournament titles.
The Blue Devils added to their collection under the veteran coach with a 33-19 triumph against Oakwood on Friday night at Palmer Arena, BHRA’s first county tournament title since 2014.
“It seems like it’s been a long, long time,” Stephens said. “I know my four seniors, they’ve been on four good basketball teams, but haven’t beena ble to win that county title. I knew what they wanted to achieve, and they did it.”
BHRA senior standout Emily Meidel, who overcame a sprained ankle she sustained during Wednesday night’s overtime win against Salt Fork, supplied a game-high 21 points for the Blue Devils (21-5).
“Oakwood is hard to score on,” Stephens said. “Teams know we want Meidel to get shots, but she still found a way.”
Sophia Rome added six points for BHRA, which has won seven of its last eight games.
Ashlynn Pinnick boasted a game-high six points for the Comets, who had a four-game win streak end.
BHRA denied Oakwood (19-6) a fourth straight county tournament title, with the Blue Devils limiting Oakwood senior and Murray State signee Katelyn Young to only four points.
Stephens credited the efforts of Sierra Bryant in containing Young.
“She just did an unbelievable job,” Stephens said. “The plan was to drop some help in front of her, but Bryant was up to the task.”