ST. JOSEPH — Villa Grove/Heritage girls’ basketball entered the Class 2A postseason with a No. 3 seed. Schlarman received a No. 6 seed.
Taking that at face value suggested coach Dan Sappenfield’s Blue Devils should’ve been the favorite in Tuesda night’s 2A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional semifinal with the Hilltoppers.
But longer-term history tells a separate story. One of Schlarman being the two-time defending 1A state champion and VG/H being without even a regional plaque since 1999.
Sappenfield’s approach for mentally readying his Blue Devils in the face of this reality?
“I just told them, ‘(The Hilltoppers) put their shorts on the same way as everybody else,’” Sappenfield said. “We know they have a great program. They’ve been so good and so dominating, but you’ve just got to be prepared. ... And I feel like we did everything we could to prepare for them.”
When the fourth-quarter clock struck 0.0, the final score agreed.
Aliya Holloman bagged 27 points, Kyleigh Block banked four distance shots to power her 19 points and VG/H handed Schlarman its shortest playoff stay since 2015 by posting a 57-49 victory.
“We came in knowing that we needed to play hard,” Holloman said. “They’re a good team. We give them credit. But we wanted it. We got it.”
First-year Hilltoppers boss OJ Harrison agreed with the Blue Devil senior’s sentiment.
“Our level of focus wasn’t here (Tuesday), plain and simple,” Harrison said. “They wanted it more, and they got rewarded for wanting it more.”
Both VG/H (25-5) and Schlarman (17-7) appeared ready and willing to push the tempo offensively right out of the gate. That plan quickly hit a snag when each side began racking up fouls en masse.
Hilltopper senior and Dayton signee Capria Brown sat the entire second quarter with three miscues, while freshman teammate Mia Martinez picked up her third foul midway through the second period.
Blue Devil senior Jordyn Ray acquired three fouls before the first quarter ended, and junior Samantha Campbell was saddled with a pair in the game’s first two minutes. The result was each club entering the double-bonus in the opening half.
“I was so pleased how the bench came across,” Sappenfield said. “We kept our main players on the court when we needed to, so they avoided the crisis situation.”
Block sank her entire quartet of three-pointers before the break to push VG/H ahead 28-23. Then it was Holloman’s turn to take control out of the locker room, dominating the paint and amassing 16 of her points in the last 16 minutes.
“Working together put a huge impact on this game, and it means a lot,” Holloman said. “We’ve worked really hard for this.”
Schlarman, however, trailed by just four points with three periods in the books. Junior Tannah Ceader drilled a couple three-pointers to stem the tide, finishing with 13 points. Brown also returned to the floor and produced six of her 17 points in the third quarter.
But the Hilltoppers rarely operated their offense or defense in the fashion Harrison planned, ending Schlarman’s first 2A experience in disappointment.
“You can’t run in transition if you can’t rebound. They kicked our butts on the glass all night,” Harrison said. “Their 1-3-1 (defense) gave us a little trouble.”
The Blue Devils will carry their elation into Thursday’s 7 p.m. championship matchup with No. 2 seed and regional host St. Joseph-Ogden, which VG/H dropped a 46-43 decision to on Nov. 21.
That’s merely ancient history to the Blue Devils.
“Oh, we’re ready,” Holloman said. “The adrenaline and the rush is going to carry over to the next game.”
St. Joseph-Ogden 34, Tuscola 32. Senior Taylor Barnes got a floating shot to fall with 1 minute, 8 seconds remaining in regulation, and junior Payton Vallee swiped an opposing pass a short time later to help the second-seeded Spartans seal a narrow victory over the No. 7 seed in Tuesday’s first semifinal.
Vallee missed the front end of a 1-on-1 free throw opportunity with 21.2 seconds to play but came up big defensively the other way to keep SJ-O (20-10) in line for a chance at its third regional title in as many years.
“We lost our composure there for a little bit, but we were able to regain it,” Spartans coach Kevin Taylor said. “Overall our help defense (Tuesday) was really good, and that was the difference, I believe.”
SJ-O sophomore Ella Armstrong tallied 12 of her 15 points in the first half of a defensive slugfest with Tuscola (17-10).
“I just got myself open,” said Armstrong, who put down three shots from beyond the arc. “I relied on my teammates to set me some good screens, and I just knew my shot was going to go in.”
Also integral down the strech was Spartan senior Hannah Dukeman, who came off the bench to knock down three field goals in the bout’s final eight minutes.
“I kind of walked into the game not thinking that it (could be) my last game,” said Dukeman, who returned from offseason wrist surgery on Jan. 29. “But just the fact that there was definitely a possibility ... (Tuesday’s game) was really important.”
The Warriors found themselves facing a 21-16 deficit at halftime but significantly ramped up their defensive intensity during the third quarter. Tuscola forced eight turnovers in that stretch, and junior Brynn Tabeling generated nine of her 11 points as the Warriors pulled ahead 27-23.
Despite those efforts, as well as Marissa Russo’s eight points and Abbey Jacob’s six points, Tuscola couldn’t prevent its season from ending short of the regional title round.
“We were ... not as energized the first half as we should’ve been,” Warriors leader Tim Kohlbecker said. “Once we picked up our press full-court in the second half, things changed for us. We started playing better. But we didn’t take good care of the ball down the stretch.”
SJ-O receives the opportunity to hoist a regional trophy in front of its home crowd, facing off with No. 3 seed Villa Grove/Heritage at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“I told the girls, ‘It’s never easy this time of year,’” Taylor said prior to the second semifinal. “No matter who wins, who we play, it’s going to be a fight to the end.”