2019 holiday basketball tournament scoreboard An update on all tournaments featuring area high school basketball teams

MONTICELLO — It’s easy for Nathan Lawler to recognize Mackenzie Bruns’ influence on Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls’ basketball.

The Panthers’ coach simply points to the program’s record book, in which Lawler said Bruns will finish among the all-time leaders in scoring, rebounds and assists.

Single-day efforts such as what Bruns put together Thursday, though, offer another perspective.

Bruns reached 1,000 career points with a pair of free throws less than two minutes into PBL’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla opener with Neoga, then kept applying pressure in the form of 29 total points as the Panthers staved off the Indians 62-57.

“She’ll end up being one of the top two or three talents that have walked into our school,” Lawler said. “I’m definitely super proud of her. I know how far she’s come, not only as a basketball player but also as a teammate and leader.”

Bruns stepped up in the latter regard as PBL (9-4) watched a double-digit lead dwindle to two points at the hands of Neoga (6-8).

Then, with about 25 seconds to play, Bruns swiped the ball from an opponent and rushed the other direction.

She sank a basket while being fouled, instantly extending the Panthers’ edge to five and creating the final margin of victory.

“She can put the ball in the hoop, but really her impact defensively and just in transition is what makes her so tough to play against,” Lawler said. “She helped carry us to a win (Thursday).”

Also integral on the scoresheet for PBL was Baylee Cosgrove with 13 points and seven rebounds. The Panthers collected their sixth victory over their last seven games despite not having their usual bulk of point production, with this game’s third-leading scorer, Makenna Ecker, reaching just seven points.

“We usually have five or six girls scoring 10-plus points,” Lawler said. “We overcame a little adversity the day after Christmas.”

That could’ve been compounded for Bruns had she not been so close to the 1,000-point milestone entering Thursday’s action.

Her sitting at 998, however, almost guaranteed Bruns could put the achievement in her back pocket early versus the Indians.

“She got it within the first minute or two and then just focused on playing basketball,” Lawler said. “It (can be) mentally hard to get past that.”

PBL possesses a difficult double-dip in Friday’s second day of Holiday Hoopla pool play, drawing Clinton (8-6) at 10 a.m. and Ridgeview (13-1) at 6 p.m. The Mustangs bested the Maroons on Thursday and join the Panthers at a perfect 1-0 heading into Friday’s meetings.

“We definitely play a tough schedule,” Lawler said. “We don’t play many cupcakes. But, overall, I feel like the kids are buying into what’s being coached. I’m more proud of the way we’ve been practicing and trying to do things the right way.”

Three of PBL’s four defeats on the season have happened against above-.500 foes — St. Joseph-Ogden (twice) and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin — so Lawler is eager to see how his pupils respond to Friday’s rugged slate.

If that answer is a positive one, the Panthers could be in line to make some more program history beyond what Bruns already managed individually.

That’s because PBL has never won the Holiday Hoopla. The only undefeated party on the bracket’s other side, Tuscola, captured last season’s tournament championship and has finished atop the field twice overall.

“The biggest thing with this group is realizing how high ... their ceiling is with building that confidence,” Lawler said. “We’re playing a lot of good, quality teams. Winning some games in this tournament is going to help our kids’ confidence.

“We keep telling them how much potential they have, but now they have to go out and fulfill that potential.”