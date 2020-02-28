Lineups
Tri-County (29-5)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Tayler Barry Jr. 5-5 18.6
G Melia Eskew Jr. 5-6 7.1
G Bella Dudley So. 5-8 14.4
F Cailynne Phillips Sr. 6-0 3.1
C Lillie Cox Sr. 5-8 4.4
FYI: Eskew is following in the footsteps of older sister Maiya, a senior starter on last season’s Tri-County squad. The elder Eskew produced 70 assists in 33 games entering state in 2019, while Melia boasts a team-leading 117 assists this campaign for an average of 3.7 per outing.
Off the bench
G Thaylee Barry Fr. 5-2 2.3
G Izzy Carroll Sr. 5-3 1.7
F Kaylenn Hunt Jr. 5-11 5.2
Lanark Eastland (32-3)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Erin Henze Sr. 5-4 20.1
G Dani Rush Sr. 5-7 3.3
G Lydia Coatney Sr. 5-6 13.5
F Meredith Janssen Sr. 5-8 7.8
F Karlie Krogman Jr. 6-0 11.5
FYI: Rush was an off-the-bench presence during the Cougars’ 2019 state run, but she came up huge when it mattered most. Rush rebounded a free throw miss with six seconds left in last season’s semifinal matchup with Tri-County, was fouled and sank both of her own freebies to put Eastland ahead for good at 64-63.
Off the bench
G Alyssa Miller Jr. 5-5 1.4
F Talena Rogers Jr. 5-6 3.6
F Calista Smith Sr. 5-6 0.9
Details
Site: Redbird Arena (10,200), Normal.
TV: Lee Hall (play-by-play) and Patricia Babcock-McGraw (analysis) will have the call on WCIX.
Coach history: Joe Morrisey is in his 11th season with Oakland/Tri-County (222-98 record); Nicole Brinker is in her fifth season with Eastland (132-34 record).
FYI: Besides Aurora Christian replacing Schlarman (moved up to Class 2A), the rest of this 1A state semifinals quartet is exactly the same as that of the previous year. The Titans played closely with both non-Hilltoppers programs in 2019’s semifinal and third-place outings, losing the former to the Cougars by one point and the latter to Lewistown by a not-as-bad-as-it-looks 14 points.
Colin Likas’ storylines
Feeding Henze
Eastland’s Erin Henze proved virtually unstoppable for Tri-County in last season’s state semifinal matchup. Now a senior, Henze lit up the Titans for 25 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field, including a 6-of-8 mark from three-point range. Henze hasn’t slowed down in the time since that performance. She set the Eastland girls’ all-time scoring record in December 2019 and has attempted a whopping 325 shots from distance in 2019-2020, making 39 percent of them. “We’ll make sure we know where she’s at at all times,” Tri-County coach Joe Morrisey said. “Last year ... Eastland did a really good job of setting screens and getting her open, so we’ll do some work on that.”
Out of the shadows
Eastland coach Nicole Brinker described senior Karlie Krogman as “a bit more of a support player” during last year’s run to Redbird Arena. That certainly isn’t the case now, with Krogman not only averaging double figures but also hauling in more than seven rebounds per outing, dishing out better than two assists per game and hitting 69 percent of her team-high 165 free throw attempts. So the Cougars will need Krogman to stay out of foul trouble, which she was unable to do last year versus Tri-County en route to fouling out. “Karlie’s come into her own a little bit more this year,” Brinker said. “She has taken ... the inside game on her shoulders and has done exceptionally well.”
She's famous
Eastland senior Lydia Coatney found a unique level of fame earlier this postseason. Coatney dribbled between her legs a few times while moving toward the three-point arc late in last week’s sectional final versus Amboy before launching an off-balance shot that hit nothing but net. The three points put the Cougars ahead for good in a 59-58 triumph. Oh, and it got Coatney featured at No. 9 in that evening’s “SportsCenter” top 10 plays. “It was nuts,” Brinker said. “We found out that night that, obviously, she was on there, and the kids were all abuzz about it. Then coming to school the next day, that’s what everyone was talking about.”
Prediction: Tri-County 59, Eastland 56
Both of these clubs know what it’s like to come up short at Redbird Arena. Yes, the Cougars possess more returning state experience than the Titans. But Tri-County has Tayler Barry playing out of her mind in the postseason, a strong sideline tactician in Morrisey and a battle-tested psyche built by a brutal regular-season slate.