Why he’s Coach of the Year ...
Despite losing four starters from last season’s Class 1A fourth-place team, Morrisey managed to guide the Titans to an even better finish in 2020. Tri-County finished third with 30 victories as Morrisey plugged numerous new girls into his system — including two who hadn’t played basketball in a few years — and received dominant results.
Season highlights ...
“Winning the first-ever regular-season and conference tournament for the Lincoln Prairie Conference. Winning a fourth consecutive regional, second consecutive sectional title and a second consecutive super-sectional to get back to the state tournament. Getting third in state. Watching the team from the start of the season to it becoming a complete team that took us back to state.”
A few of my favorites ...
A sporting I need tickets to see is Indiana playing in the NCAA basketball Final Four. ... If I wasn’t a coach, I would be a farmer. I grew up on a farm, and it was an awesome time. ... My favorite motivational tactic is the sprint slide drill, which my girls really do not care to do. ... My favorite subject to study in school was math. ... My favorite athlete is Larry Bird. ... My favorite TV show is “Hogan’s Heroes.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Bobby Knight, Dale Earnhardt and my mom.
What I enjoy most about coaching ...
“Taking a group of girls from the start of the season to the end of the season and seeing how much they grow and mature during the process.”
Honor Roll: Past News-Gazette All-Area girls’ basketball Coaches of the Year
YEAR COACH SCHOOL
2020 Joe Morrisey Tri-County
2019 Keith Peoples Schlarman
2018 Keith Peoples Schlarman
2017 David Beery Monticello
2016 Keith Peoples Schlarman
2015 Nancy Stiff Arcola
2014 Chris Mennig St. Thomas More
2013 Chris Mennig St. Thomas More
2012 Danielle Cooley LeRoy