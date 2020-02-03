DAN SAPPENFIELD earned his 200th career coaching victory last Monday when his Villa Grove/Heritage girls’ basketball team beat Decatur Lutheran. His thoughts on that and more:
Did you know you were closing in on 200 wins, and what did it mean to reach that?
I was aware that it was on the horizon. I didn’t make a big deal out of it. You try to keep looking one game forward all the time. It’s another number, but at the same time it’s a nice milestone also to get personally, I guess, as well.
The team set you up with a celebratory cake afterward.
That was pretty special, especially with my son, he had done ... a countdown. He kept checking in and seeing where we were at because he coaches the junior high boys’ team. I’d go in there and the junior high guys would say, “Hey, you’ve got five more to go.” So it was hard not to know it was on the horizon.
Your girls are at 21-5 with two regular-season games left. How would you assess their play thus far?
I hope they’re tournament-ready. Playing teams like Tri-County, in 10 days’ time, playing twice back-to-back, they’re such a good, quality team. ... Season overall has gone extremely well. I feel like we’re playing pretty good basketball at this point, and we’re looking forward to the challenges ahead.
How have you seen both your program and the sport change while with VG/H?
The biggest change with us at Villa Grove has been going from just Villa Grove to then being co-oped with Heritage. That’s been a very good co-op for us. Just the relationships I see the girls develop with kids that are at neighboring schools ... it’s kind of unique to see how well they’re able to put all of that aside and work for a common cause. ... Just unfortunately throughout our conference ... the lack of junior varsity games because of numbers (is prevalent). That’s disappointing as a coach for girls’ basketball.
You’re in your 14th year coaching the VG/H girls. How would you compare this season’s team to previous ones?
I’ve had a couple teams that have been very special. This is definitely one of the top-tier teams I’ve had. It’s very athletic. Five girls on the court that can score at all times with good leadership. A great chemistry. I would say the chemistry with this group is extremely good.