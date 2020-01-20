TIM KOHLBECKER recently captured his 300th career sideline win in the midst of his 16th season helming Tuscola girls’ basketball, during which the Warriors never have finished worse than 13-12 in a campaign:
Your girls were 11-7 after a win against Unity and loss to Warrensburg-Latham. How would assess the season to this point?
I knew going into the season we were inexperienced because we lost four seniors that chewed up a lot of minutes during their time in high school. So I knew it was going to be an inexperienced group, and I expected the ups and downs. Right now, I feel like we’re starting to hit a stride where team chemistry and knowing who needs the ball where and when has improved. I think I’m slowly improving in how I’m coaching them. ... But we’re about where I expected us to be at this point in the season.
Did you know your 300th career coaching win was on the horizon?
Yes, and yes (it was a surprise). I’m not real good at keeping track of wins, losses, how many years of coaching. ... It’s not fake humility or anything. I’m usually in the season we’re in, and that’s the most important one, of course. I knew it was going to come some time this year.
How have you enjoyed your time coaching at Tuscola?
Initially I never had any plans in my life to be a coach. I just happened to be in the right place at the right time when my daughter, Aja, was playing for Stan Wienke and he needed somebody to be an assistant. ... I did it, and I always had a love of the game. And it just grew from doing that. The administration there is just outstanding. The support is outstanding. I think we’ve got great parents who raise great kids, and we have kids who really buy in to what you want.
How have you seen basketball as a sport change in your time at Tuscola?
From my perspective, I feel like obviously there’s a lot more three-point shooting going on than there ever was — and very accurate three-point shooting. Early on, you didn’t have to contend with it quite as much. And I feel the game is being played faster than it was years ago. ... And I think probably what’s coming is a shot clock. I see that in the near future. ... We’re trying to mirror, maybe, the college game a little more and get kids better prepared (for it).