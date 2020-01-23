Light snow this morning will give way to snow showers this afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
DANVILLE — Oakwood girls’ basketball is back in familiar territory.
The Comets guaranteed as much with a 37-19 victory against Hoopeston Area on Wednesday night in their final pool play game at the Vermilion County Tournament. Oakwood — winners of the past three county showcases — advanced to Friday’s 8 p.m. championship game against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at David S. Palmer Arena.
But the Comets didn’t have an easy time of it against the Cornjerkers.
Oakwood found it difficult early to score the ball and get looks for senior Katelyn Young in the post. The Comets (19-5) only led 6-4 through the opening eight minutes after missing their first six attempts from the field. Neither team, in fact, scored until Ashlynn Pinnick’s made two-pointer for Oakwood happened midway through the first quarter.
The Comets, however, found a better offensive rhythm in the second quarter, mostly through effective ball movement to free up opportunities for Pinnick, Young and Aaliyah Denius.
That allowed Oakwood to stretch its advantage to 23-11 at the break, with the trio of Denius, Pinnick and Young accounting for 18 of the Comets’ first-half points.
“A big part of our offense is just moving without the ball and sometimes when teams do a good job of denying Katelyn (the ball), we all just stand and watch,” Oakwood coach Stephanie Marsh said. “I feel like I was constantly on the girls during the timeouts saying, ‘You have to move without the ball. The rest of you are going to have to step up and be confident with the ball.’ The other players did their role and they stepped up when we needed them to.”
Hoopeston Area (11-11) cut its deficit to 27-17 with 1:59 to go in the third quarter on an Addison Jones jump shot.
But that was as close as the Cornjerkers got.
A block from Young secured a 12-point advantage for the Comets entering the fourth quarter and the Murray State women’s basketball signee scored six consecutive points to begin the final period.
“The first half I knew I wasn’t making a lot of shots, so I tried to get it to my teammates and work hard (on defense) to make up for that,” Young said. “Those shots (for me) started falling in the second half.”
Young finished with a game-high 16 points, while Denius and Pinnick added six points apiece.
Lexie Breymeyer led Hoopeston Area with nine points, and the Cornjerkers will play Salt Fork in Friday’s third-place game at 6:30 p.m.
“That was our game plan: Let them beat us outside and stop them inside and we’ll live with that if they beat us outside,” Hoopeston coach Aaron Fell said. “Honestly, the last two times we’ve played them, we’ve played great defense on them. We just didn’t score.”
The Cornjerkers’ inability to find consistent offense meant the Comets are one win from a fourth consecutive county championship, a fact not lost on Young.
“I’ve been to the championship all four years, so I wanted to go for my last year,” said Young, whose Oakwood outfit has beaten BHRA in the past three title games. “It’s super special to at least be in the championship (game). It would be super special to win it again.”
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 50, Salt Fork 42. Not much could stop Emily Meidel on Wednesday night.
Not even a sprained ankle after the Blue Devils’ senior landed on a Salt Fork player’s foot early in the first quarter.
Meidel poured in a game-high 31 points, helping BHRA (20-5) stave off an upset attempt in an overtime win.
She drained the go-ahead three-pointer to begin the extra period and effectively put the game away in the final minute by completing a three-point play following a Salt Fork foul.
“They had all of the momentum going into the overtime, but our kids really stepped up on the defensive end and started knocking stuff loose,” Blue Devils’ coach Mike Stephens said. “(Emily’s) injury early really threw everyone off. There were some definite concerns on our side. She showed just what kind of heart she has.”
The Storm (13-11) rallied late in regulation with Jaiden Baum and Carysn Todd knocking down three-pointers in the final minute. Todd’s made three tied the game at 40. Kayleigh Davis finished with 15 points to pace Salt Fork.
Westville 40, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 9. Hadley Cox scored 13 points to lead the Tigers (5-19) past the Buffaloes on Wednesday night and into Friday’s 5 p.m. fifth-place game against Armstrong-Potomac (4-15).
Bryleigh Collom scored five points to lead GR-F (0-17).