DANVILLE — Erin Houpt didn’t do anything too elaborate on Tuesday night in celebrating her latest basketball feat.
The standout 5-foot-6 junior guard for Danville became the program’s all-time leading scorer during the Vikings’ 70-60 win at Terre Haute (Ind.) South, enjoying Chick-Fil-A in Terre Haute after the game with her teammates and then heading to bed once she arrived home.
“There’s been a decent amount of people that have said something to me at school,” Houpt said Wednesday afternoon. “It’s been fun. It was fun on Tuesday because my teammates were very excited for me, and we were pretty loud in the locker room.”
Houpt scored a jaw-dropping 48 points on Tuesday night to set Danville’s single-game scoring record. That effort has Houpt with 1,557 career points heading into Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. home game with Centennial.
Houpt broke the previous mark of 1,522 career points held by LaTana Lillard. Lillard, a 1996 Danville graduate who went on to play at Rutgers and is now an assistant coach for the Illinois-Chicago women’s basketball team, accomplished the mark in four seasons.
Houpt still has at least 10 games this season and an entire senior season to add to the historic achievement.
“I didn’t know exactly how many points I needed, but I knew I was close,” Houpt said. “Teams guard me pretty tight usually at the top of the key, so instead of shooting outside a lot, I have to drive to the basket more this season.”
Houpt has two Division I offers from Eastern Illinois and Illinois-Chicago, and said Wednesday she’s received interest from Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois and Wofford.
“It’s fun, especially getting to know different coaches,” said Houpt, who added she doesn’t have a date in mind yet about when she’ll make a college choice.
For now, she’s just living in the moment and wanting to record more wins this season for the 10-12 Vikings.
“Getting the win added to it,” Houpt said. “I think this can be a turning point in our season by winning a close game on the road like we did.”