RK., TEAM REC., (PREVIOUS)
1. Tri-County 30-6 (1)
Titans finished one spot better than in the previous season, winding up third in the Class 1A state field by being the only area program to crack 30 victories.
2. Prairie Central 28-6 (5)
Hawks captured a Class 2A regional championship courtesy a balanced offense, but couldn’t overcome Seneca in a one-point sectional semifinal defeat.
3. Unity 21-10 (7)
Rockets rolled to their first regional plaque in 11 years, pulling off the achievement in Class 2A ahead of a sectional semifinal loss to loaded Teutopolis.
4. Sullivan 22-7 (3)
Redskins had misfortune of running up against then-unbeaten Paris club in a Class 2A regional final, still fared well against most area opponents prior.
5. St. Joseph-Ogden 21-11 (9)
Spartans found their footing at right time, winning their own Class 2A regional championship before matching up with aforementioned Paris in sectional loss.
6. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 27-6 (3)
Blue Devils nearly knocked off Unity in a Class 2A regional final, still picked up a bevy of impressive triumphs before that season-ending defeat.
7. Villa Grove/Heritage 25-6 (4)
Blue Devils eclipsed quality Schlarman squad in a Class 2A regional semifinal before losing to SJ-O in the final, return strong current junior class for 2020-21.
8. Schlarman 17-7 (6)
Hilltoppers couldn’t overcome being thrust into Class 2A action for first time courtesy IHSA success factor, ending playoff run in regional semifinal.
9. Salt Fork 22-13 (—)
Storm stunned a variety of better-seeded foes to qualify for a Class 1A super-sectional, before falling against Aurora Christian during Elite Eight game.
10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 21-9 (8)
Panthers were toppled by El Paso-Gridley in a Class 2A regional semifinal and say goodbye to Mackenzie Bruns, but return plenty for next campaign.