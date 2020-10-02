ARCOLA — Taylor Edwards left the University of Illinois’ campus earlier this year with a clear mindset toward becoming a coach, now that her competitive athletic career had concluded.
“I always told myself I would steer clear of coaching,” said the 2015 Arcola graduate, who spent four years as an Illini softball pitcher and one season as an Illinois women’s basketball player.
Edwards maintained that view even after her parents informed her that her alma mater needed a high school girls’ basketball coach. And suggested she apply for the role. But then a pair of Edwards’ friends — 2014 Arcola graduate Alexis Conlin and 2015 Arcola graduate Emma Klopfleisch — urged Edwards toward the same path. And they offered to serve as volunteer coaches on her staff.
“It kind of got my wheels turning,” Edwards said. “So I was like, ‘I’ll give it a shot.’”
In less than a week, Edwards’ shot made her Arcola’s newest coach.
The 23-year-old’s hire was approved Wednesday by the Arcola School Board, just five days after she officially expressed interest in the position.
Edwards replaces Kevin Hohlbauch, who last month stepped down as the Purple Riders’ girls’ basketball coach. Edwards will be just third individual to hold the job since 1973, when Nancy Stiff began a 43-year tenure that included coaching Edwards.
“It was a lot of thankfulness and excitement combined,” Edwards said Thursday. “I immediately get excited just to be around the girls and to try to teach them about life through the game of basketball.”
Edwards competed in volleyball, basketball, softball and track and field at Arcola. She averaged 13.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 steals as a senior on a 2015 Class 1A regional championship team, the Purple Riders’ most recent in girls’ basketball. Arcola also won a 1A regional plaque in Edwards’ junior season of 2014, with both victories occurring under Stiff.
“I never pictured myself coming back to Arcola and following in her footsteps,” Edwards said. “But I’m thankful she established such an incredible program in Arcola, and I know she’s a phone call away.”
Edwards’ whirlwind rise to the front of Purple Riders girls’ basketball coincided with her acquiring another new job.
“I just accepted a position with USA Youth Hoops (a basketball event operator out of Fishers, Ind.),” said Edwards, who will conduct her work remotely for that company. “They’re making me the director of women’s basketball ... with the intent and goal to grow the women’s side of that organization.”
In fact, Arcola athletic director Nick Lindsey told Edwards she was being hired at her alma mater just 20 minutes before Edwards interviewed with USA Youth Hoops.
“It’s a huge blessing, the way it all worked out,” Edwards said.
Edwards’ first-ever coaching experience comes with some hurdles to overcome. Not only because the Purple Riders have posted just one winning record (15-13 last season) since Edwards graduated, but also because she was brought aboard about a month and a half before IHSA practices are slated to begin on Nov. 16.
That’s without mentioning the 2020-21 season’s status being up in the air because of IHSA and Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Day by day, I think, is the best way to look at it with all the uncertainty,” said Edwards, who plans to meet with her players on Friday. “If I can just as of right now plan for Friday ... and act as if that’s the most important day of our season and then keep carrying that mindset into every practice that we go into, I think it’ll set us up for success.”
Edwards feels her coaching style will be “relational and upbeat,” saying that she’s concerned about having her girls know she cares about them as people above all else.
And if she runs into any questions about her new profession, Edwards recognizes she has a strong group of advisers to look to for assistance.
“I reached out to Coach (Jason) Retz, who was my high school track coach. I reached out to Coach (Nancy) Fahey, Illinois basketball. Coach (Tyra) Perry at Illinois softball,” Edwards said. “My response is, ‘Hey, I’m going to be calling you a lot more because you were a great coach for me and I want to continue to seek advice from you as to how I can be a great coach to these young people.’”