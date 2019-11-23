In football
8-Man Association state title game
Polo 50, Milford/Cissna Park 26. Milford/Cissna Park couldn’t defend its Illinois 8-man Football Association title on Friday at Monmouth College, falling behind 28-12 at the half and never fully recovering.
Penn Stoller threw four touchdown passes to fellow senior Keegan Boyle, and the Bearcats cut the score to 28-18 early second half, but they could never pull to within one score. The matchup was a showdown between two undefeated teams, and it pitted two starkly different teams. Polo gained 422 yards on the ground while Milford passed for 229. Boyle finished with 215 receiving yards on nine catches.
Polo (12-0) sealed the win with a 9-yard touchdown pass with 5:58 remaining, just its second completion of the day.
Milford/Cissna Park (11-1) lost for the first time since Sept. 29th of last year, when it was the champions of the inaugural Illinois 8-man football season.
In girls' basketball
Falcon/Bunnie Tip-Off Classic
At Fisher
St. Joseph-Ogden 45, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 43. The Spartans (4-0) took home the tournament championship in overtime behind a well-rounded effort. Eight players scored and none reached double digits for St. Joseph-Ogden, which was led by Katie Cramer’s nine points. Alyssa Hamilton added eight for the winners. Mackenzie Bruns scored a game-high 17 points for the Panthers (2-2), sinking all seven of her free throws.
Unity 34, Fisher 24. Elyce Knudsen led all scorers with 17 points, all in the first half, and Unity (3-1) led 19-13 going into the break of the fifth-place game. Maddie Reed scored all eight of her points in the second half for the Rockets, which held Fisher to one point in the third quarter. Leah McCoy led the Bunnies (1-3) with six points.
At Gibson City
Villa Grove/Heritage 56, Monticello 48. Aliya Holloman scored 12 of her 25 points in the first quarter as the Blue Devils (3-1) surged out to a 19-8 lead in the third-place game. Kyleigh Block finished with 12 points for the winners. Renni Fiultz scored 11 points for the Sages (2-2), whose 21 fourth-quarter points weren’t enough.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 28, Iroquois West 19. Emily Clinton led the Falcons (1-3) to victory in the seventh-place game with 10 points, while Ashton Miller tallied eight for Iroquois West (0-4).
Maroa-Forsyth Tip-Off Classic
Argenta-Oreana 54, Decatur Lutheran 42. Cassie Newbanks scored 20 points and all-tournament honoree Gabby Williams finished with 12 for the Bombers, which went 2-1 in the tournament, only losing to tournament champion Sullivan.
Clinton Turkey Tussle
Olympia 42, Clinton 29. Clinton (3-1) fell but advanced to Saturday’s championship game.
Lexington Classic
LeRoy 42, Peoria Heights 30. Kiera Spratt scored 12 points and Layna Spratt added 10 for LeRoy, which led 27-13 at the half. The Panthers held Peoria Heights to just four points in the first and third quarters.
Ridgeview 50, Roanoke-Benson 20. Emma Nunamaker scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the way for the Mustangs (4-0), who won the tournament championship. Kelly Jones nabbed eight boards and 10 rebounds.
Nontournament
Donovan 49, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 14. Ashlee LaGrand scored seven points for the Buffaloes (0-2).