LEXI WALLEN now is a full-time Illinois State women’s basketball athlete, in her second season with the Redbirds after using up her eligibility with ISU volleyball. The 2015 St. Thomas More graduate checks in:
What was your approach coming into this season, knowing you had one more chance to play college basketball?
Once I decided that I was for sure coming back I just said, “Well, if I’m coming back, I want to be the best I can possibly be.” So I did a lot of training in the offseason and kind of worked my hardest so I knew this year would pay off and be worth it.
Being fully focused on basketball this offseason, was there any change in your preparation?
I just had a lot more time and preparation to kind of focus in on getting back my touch, handle, just playing the game a little more freely rather than being so worried about if I know the plays or if I know my defense assignment. It’s just been a little bit easier having more time under my belt and getting more comfortable playing with my teammates.
You put up 26 points in a November win at Illinois. What was the game like for you?
It was super cool just being in my hometown, being able to play at Illinois. I grew up going to a lot of Illinois basketball (games), so it was just really cool to play there. The team actually got to come to my house the day before the game, so that was really cool. And I had a lot of fans and friends, old teammates, old parents of players I used to play with (in attendance).
You may’ve surprised some opponents last season, so how have you adjusted to any increases in scouting?
Especially within conference, teams do a lot more scouting me than they did at the beginning. It’s a little tougher to score now, but my coaches have done a great job of changing things up a little bit. Other players have been doing a really good job of stepping up and scoring, too, so it’s less pressure. There’s just a lot of people that can make plays and score, so it doesn’t all just fall on me or anyone else.
Is your role similar to that of last season?
No. I’m playing a lot more minutes and I just feel like I have more of a leadership role, too, so that’s been really cool.
What has it meant to you to have this chance to play Division I basketball?
It really is like a dream come true. I never thought a year and a half ago this time I would be playing college basketball, so it’s just been awesome to be a part of this team and get to be a college basketball player. I’ve loved every second of it.