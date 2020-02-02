DANVILLE — “We’re really just playing the hand that we’re dealt.”
It’s a common enough phrase in the athletic world, and one that first-year Schlarman girls’ basketball coach OJ Harrison utters when discussing his team this season.
But the Hilltoppers didn’t swap out just one or two cards following their second consecutive Class 1A state championship in February 2019.
Four senior starters graduated. Two of them are playing at the Division I level — two-time News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year Anaya Peoples at Notre Dame and Sydney Gouard at Oakland.
Coach Keith Peoples also departed, stepping aside in June 2019 after eight campaigns leading Schlarman.
And the Hilltoppers bumped up to 2A postseason competition courtesy their pair of state crowns and the IHSA success factor.
The hand Schlarman was dealt for the 2019-2020 season looks nothing like recent versions. Yet Harrison expresses confidence that his athletes are finding their way despite a 1-4 start, currently sitting at 14-6 and holding a No. 6 seed in the 2A Paris Sectional that begins in mid-February.
“I’d rather take my bumps and bruises early and have a well-polished product come January and February,” Harrison said. “It was all growing pains.”
Schlarman dropped all three of its games at the season-opening Galesburg Thanksgiving Shootout, filled with bigger schools. Not long after, the Hilltoppers lost to rival Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. Two more defeats followed at the Peotone Holiday Classic.
But Schlarman closed that December showcase with a 62-52 triumph over Joliet Catholic, a 2A No. 1 seed, and was on an eight-game win streak prior to Friday’s matchup with DeLand-Weldon. Included in that stretch was a revenge victory versus BHRA.
“Things are headed in the right direction,” Harrison said. “We have to be able to execute even more now that we’re not as talented. That’s been the difference is really concentrating on execution.”
The one remaining starter from those back-to-back championship units is senior Capria Brown.
A 5-foot-10 Dayton women’s basketball signee, Brown averaged 23.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Hilltoppers prior to Friday’s win over eLand-Weldon.
Brown always has been strong in various facets of the game, landing three N-G All-Area first-team honors as a result. Even so, Harrison has seen Brown further develop.
“The championships were nice, but this year is the biggest year for her developmental-wise to get her ready to go play in the A-10 Conference,” Harrison said, referencing Dayton’s Atlantic-10 league. “She’s talented enough to get buckets, but how do you affect the game without necessarily scoring the basketball?”
Vocal leadership is the primary aspect. Brown previously ceded that role to the likes of recent graduate Destiny Dye. Now?
“I’ve noticed that with Capria lately,” Harrison said. “We had a practice the other night where we had some ladies not making our sprints, and Capria spoke up.”
Returning bench members Emma Bogen, Tannah Ceader and McKaylee Allen — two seniors and a junior — all are seeing enhanced minutes as well.
Harrison finds himself most impressed by Bogen among that group. The 6-0 center, who averages 6.0 points and 6.0 boards, is readying for a visit to Spoon River College that could garner her a scholarship offer.
“We’re talking about a kid who barely even played for us these last three years, and she’s really developed in a short window of time,” Harrison said. “She’s grown so much, and she’s at the front of the line right with Capria.”
Freshmen such as Mia Martinez, Makayla Blurton and Madi Watson also find themselves thrust into starting or first-off-the-bench roles courtesy Harrison boasting a roster of just nine players. They too are thriving, with Harrison terming 5-8 Martinez his best on-ball defender.
All of this could make Schlarman a sleeper to capture a 2A regional title — and more — with an oft-overlooked No. 6 seed.
Harrison completely believes that’s in the realm of possibility. Just another new card to add to the Hilltoppers’ hand.
“The schedule we played will prepare us,” he said. “We could’ve did the same thing the other schools did and had 20 wins right now. ... We did that (other) stuff to prepare for this time.”