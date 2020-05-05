DANVILLE — Erin Houpt’s reach was bound to expand.
Holding offers to suit up for Illinois-Chicago and Eastern Illinois women’s basketball is nothing to shrug at.
But the Danville junior performed so well in her most recent prep hoops campaign that attention shown by college programs eventually would break Illinois’ borders.
It officially did when Houpt last Thursday announced she’d received an offer from Mercer University in Macon, Ga.
And it didn’t take much longer for Houpt to decide that’s where she wants to play college basketball beginning in 2021.
Houpt verbally committed on Sunday to play for the Bears, who reached the NCAA tournament in 2018 for the first time in program history and followed that up with another NCAA tournament berth in 2019.
“It was just a perfect fit for me,” Houpt said Monday. “Their coaches really seemed like they wanted me. They just have a great coaching staff that I think I clicked well with.”
Mercer coach Susie Gardner is the Bears’ all-time winningest coach since being hired in 2010, though the program struggled to an 8-23 record in the 2019-2020 season, reaching the semifinals of the Southern Conference tournament.
Houpt said she’s talked with Gardner’s staff for some time, although the way in which Houpt made her campus visit fell in line with the current environment.
“We actually did a Zoom call,” said Houpt, referencing a video service that’s gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. “They took me through a virtual tour and then offered me. ... They really showed me a lot. If we can’t go to campus, this is a good way to see it.”
Houpt dazzled during her junior season with the Vikings, who advanced to a Class 3A regional championship game and finished with a 16-17 record this past winter.
The 5-foot-6 guard and two-time News-Gazette All-Area first-team selection set Danville’s all-time scoring record — for both genders — and currently sits at 1,822 points. Houpt also earned Associated Press 3A all-state second-team status by establishing the Vikings’ single-season points mark (802) and averaging 24.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.3 steals.
“They really like how I interact with my teammates,” Houpt said. “They like my ball-handling and how I shoot off the dribble.”
Houpt also believes her scoring prowess likely turned Mercer coaches in her direction. Who’s to say what more she could have displayed on the hardwood during her spring 2020 AAU run with Indiana Flight, had the ongoing pandemic not taken hold.
“A lot of (my Flight teammates) have committed recently, too, so we’re all kind of on the same page,” Houpt said. “I’m just excited to finally know where I’m going.”