Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Unity's Elyce Knudsen (22) holds the plaque in a Class 2A girls' basketball regional title game at Maroa-Forsyth High School in Maroa on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Unity's Elyce Knudsen (22) holds the plaque in a Class 2A girls' basketball regional title game at Maroa-Forsyth High School in Maroa on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
MAROA — Elyce Knudsen embraced one Unity girls’ basketball supporter after another Friday night.
Some were family. Others friends. All sported grins from ear to ear. Just like Knudsen.
The Rockets senior probably felt like she’d received a hug from the entire communities of Tolono, Philo, Sidney, Pesotum and Sadorus that make up Unity when all was said and done.
“They’re proud of us,” Knudsen said. “They’re proud to be a part of Rocket Country, and so are we.”
Extending a postseason run in dramatic fashion will have that effect.
Knudsen racked up a game-high 31 points to help Unity end an IHSA hardware drought dating back to 2009, as the fourth-seeded Rockets staved off top-seeded Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 56-53 in the Class 2A Maroa-Forsyth Regional championship game.
Junior Chloee Reed added six shots from beyond the arc for all 18 of her points as Unity (22-9) took another step in its rapid turnaround under second-year coach Dave Ellars.
“We were 10-20 last year, and nobody gave us a chance this year or anything else,” Ellars said. “We just took in the thought that there wasn’t no pressure on us. We were just going to come out, play our game ... (and) whatever happened, happened.”
This win versus the Blue Devils (27-6) allowed Knudsen to finally check off a significant box on her high school bucket list.
“It means so much,” said Knudsen, who earlier this month snagged Unity’s all-time scoring record from Brian Cardinal with her 1,813th point. “When I walked into high school, that’s what I wanted was a regional plaque. And to get it in my senior year means so much.”
Friday’s action didn’t start off in a fashion that suggested the Rockets soon would be singing their school song in front of elated fans prior to accepting the regional plaque.
BHRA’s Emma Clapp erupted for a trio of three-pointers in a little over five minutes, pushing the Blue Devils to a 13-2 advantage. She later added another triple and finished with 14 points.
“When you look at that score in the 50s, you know we’re kind of out of our element out there,” said BHRA coach Mike Stephens, whose athletes averaged 43.4 points during a 10-game win streak they carried into the regional final. “But we certainly hung tough (Friday). It was a heck of a basketball game.”
One element working in the Rockets’ favor was a familiarity with trailing in this very gymnasium.
Unity fell behind Illini Central on Feb. 1 in Maroa, during an Illini Prairie/Sangamo Challenge game, but rallied to win in overtime.
In Thursday’s regional semifinal, the Rockets overcame a 12-point deficit entering the last quarter to stun Oakwood.
So slipping up early on this floor was old hat by the time it happened Friday.
“We’ve had many games where we’ve been down, and then we’ve came out on top in most of them,” Reed said. “So we knew that we could end up coming back and beat them.”
Stephens deemed the second quarter a key reason why Unity finished in front.
During that eight-minute stretch, Knudsen and Reed opened up a shooting gallery to the tune of six three-pointers and 22 total points. That turned a 19-11 BHRA edge into a 33-26 Rockets lead by halftime.
“The basket was as big as a barrel in the first half,” Ellars said. “We got a lot of confidence, and I thought that was the biggest part of the game.”
Ellars also cited the defensive efforts of freshman Lauren Miller and sophomore Maddie Reed, rebounding of sophomore Taylor Henry and substitute stability of senior Martina Miebach as less-heralfded reasons the Rockets pulled off this outcome.
Blue Devils standout Emily Meidel capped her oft-dominant prep hoops tenure with 23 points. She finished 8 of 8 from the free-throw line and drilled a three-pointer that pulled BHRA within two points with less than two minutes to play.
“We just knew we were a good, hard-working team, and we worked hard (Friday), too,” Stephens said. “Unity definitely deserved to win the game, and I think we can live with that.”
Unity now turns its attention to Monday’s 6 p.m. 2A Paris Sectional semifinal game against Teutopolis (23-8), which recently won its 11th regional crown in as many seasons and owns second- and third-place state finishes in the last two years.
There’s a fair chance Knudsen, Reed and everyone else in attendance at Friday’s game still will be smiling by the time they arrive for the Rockets’ next playoff game.
“We’ll worry about that (Saturday),” Ellars said with a laugh. “We’re going to celebrate.”