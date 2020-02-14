MAROA — Three field goals and three free throws.
That’s all Unity girls’ basketball had to its name through one half of Thursday night’s Class 2A Maroa-Forsyth Regional semifinal against Oakwood.
Enter Elyce Knudsen and Maddie Reed.
The senior-sophomore duo combined for 34 of the Rockets’ 38 second-half points as they overcame a 12-point deficit entering the fourth quarter and knocked off Oakwood 50-47.
“We never give up,” Unity coach Dave Ellars said. “That’s what this team has done all year.”
The fourth-seeded Rockets (21-9)received 27 points from Knudsen and 19 points from Reed. The former tallied all 15 of Unity’s third-period points, and the latter banked four three-pointers in the last eight minutes.
“(Knudsen) just decided we weren’t going to lose,” Ellars said. “It wasn’t going to be her last game. ... When (Reed) gets her feet set, she’s a good shooter.”
A defensive effort keyed by sophomore Taylor Henry buttoned down Comets senior Katelyn Young, a Murray State signee who finished with 12 points for the Comets (23-8) and was held scoreless in the fourth quarter. Freshman Addie Wright led Oakwood with 15 points.
The Rockets’ reward is a 7 p.m. Friday regional final date with No. 1 seed Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
“It’s going to be a tough game,” Ellars said, “but I like our chances going in.”
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 37, Monticello 25.The top-seeded Blue Devils still have a shot at earning their second regional championship in as many years, improving to 27-5 with a semifinal win over the eighth-seeded Sages (11-18). Emily Meidel scored a game-high 19 points for BHRA, and Sophia Rome scored 11 points as the Blue Devils qualified for Friday’s 7 p.m. final with No. 4 seed Unity.
Monticello was led by Lizzie Stiverson with 11 points and Hannah Swanson with four points.
Class 2A Pontiac Regional
El Paso-Gridley 40, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 27. The fifth-seeded Titans upset the third-seeded Panthers (21-9) in semifinal action, ending PBL’s season. The Panthers received six points apiece from Emily Robidoux and Emily Adwell.
Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional
Prairie Central 78, Herscher 18. The top-seeded Hawks (27-5) dominated to advance to the regional final. Key to the result were 23 points from Elly Haberkorn, 16 points by Emma Kinkade and 13 points from Chloe Sisco, as Prairie Central secured a 7 p.m. Friday date with No. 4 seed Watseka.
Watseka 35, Hoopeston Area 23. The fourth-seeded Warriors (22-8) moved on to the final round of the regional after being led in this semifinal by Allie Hoy’s 11 points, Kinzie Parsons’ 10 points and Kennedy McTaggart’s eight points.
The sixth-seeded Cornjerkers end their season at 13-17. Ali Watson was their top scorer with 11 points, followed by Adasyn Jones with nine points.
Class 1A Lexington Regional
Lexington 63, Milford 34. The third-seeded Minutemen came out on top over the second-seeded Bearcats (18-10) to seize the regional championship. Kaylee Warren scored 16 points in defeat, Jakki Mowrey added seven points and Abby Tovey chipped in five points for Milford.
Class 1A ALAH Regional
Central A&M 63, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 39. Although unable to claim the regional title from the No. 2 seed, the third-seeded Knights (18-12) got 10 points and three rebounds from Mallory Nichols, seven points from Kailee Otto and a six-point, three-rebound outing from Makenzie Brown.
Class 1A Argenta-Oreana Regional
Warrensburg-Latham 48, Argenta-Oreana 39. The host and eight-seeded Bombers ended their season at 7-18 with a semifinal loss to the No. 2 seed.
Heyworth 58, LeRoy 47. The sixth-seeded Panthers’ season ended at 8-21 with this semifinal loss to the No. 3 seed. Kiera Spratt had a team-high 16 points for LeRoy, followed by Tiffany Bargmann with 12 points and Layna Spratt with 11 points.
Class 1A Neoga Regional Final
Tri-County 65, Neoga 42. Tayler Barry’s 27 points, five assists and six rebounds aided the top-seeded Titans (26-5), who won both their fourth consecutive regional crown and their 16th game in a row this season.
Tri-County also was helped out against the No. 4 seed by Bella Dudley’s 15 points and five assists.
Julia Wilson contributed to this report.