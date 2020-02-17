central8
Buy Now

Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Urbana's Raevyn Russell (14) is guarded by Central's Nevaeh Essien (44) in a prep basketball game at Central in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Urbana's Raevyn Russell (14) is guarded by Central's Nevaeh Essien (44) in a prep basketball game at Central in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
Listen to this article

Six local programs will suit up in Class 3A regional action, which starts Monday around the state. Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS offers a preview:

Danville Regional

No. 3 Danville Vikings (15-16)

Players to watch: Nau’tika Conaway (Soph.); Erin Houpt (Jr.); Tharija Rose (Soph.).

Regular season: While 2019 wasn’t kind to Danville, 2020 went much more favorably as the Vikings at one stage went on a five-game win streak and later knocked off Mahomet-Seymour.

Outlook: Houpt already has set the school scoring record with one season of eligibility remaining, giving Danville a strong weapon. The Vikings would need to be on their A game to best No. 2 Mt. Zion in the final.

No. 6 Champaign Central Maroons (15-16)

Players to watch: Addy McLeod (Fr.); Azaria Smith (Jr.); Chanice Willis (Sr.).

Regular season: Central began the season 3-0 but had a difficult time keeping all of its athletes healthy until very recently. That health showed during a rout of rival Urbana earlier this month.

Outlook: If the Maroons remain at full strength, they could be a sleeper team in this regional. They certainly have the confidence, but have lost both games this season to Danville, its regional semifinal opponent.

No. 7 Rantoul Eagles (4-22)

Players to watch: Kianna Berlatsky (Jr.); Mye’Joi Williams (Jr.); Tanaya Young (Jr.).

Regular season: Little has gone right for Rantoul in the win column, its last triumph occurring Jan. 13 at Class 2A foe Monticello.

Outlook: The Eagles garnered a tough draw and have struggled against most 3A competition.

Decatur MacArthur Regional

No. 4 Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs (16-13)

Players to watch: Savannah Orgeron (Fr.); Makayla Rosenbery (Sr.); Nichole Taylor (Soph.).

Regular season: It’s been a campaign of streaks for the Bulldogs, who own three four-game winning runs and losing skids of three and four games.

Outlook: M-S boasts balance in offense and rebounding and will need a full team output to knock off athletic Urbana and No. 1 seed Decatur MacArthur.

No. 5 Urbana Tigers (15-14)

Players to watch: Kynzee Boastick (Sr.); Raevyn Russell (Sr.); Chian Scott (Sr.).

Regular season: Beyond a five-game losing streak through late December and early January, Urbana’s results have been fairly uneven. Late wins over Mahomet-Seymour and Danville loom large, but so does a defeat to Champaign Central in between.

Outlook: The Tigers’ run-and-gun offense could fire it past Mahomet-Seymour if it is clicking. If not, it could be a short playoff stay for Urbana.

No. 9 Centennial Chargers (3-26)

Players to watch: Alayah Biggers (Jr.); Silvia Du (Sr.); Mackenzie Kersch (Sr.).

Regular season: While Centennial’s record is rough to look at, the Chargers did win two of their final three games, including a blowout of Peoria Manual and a narrow triumph versus Rantoul.

Outlook: Centennial played its quarterfinal enemy, No. 8 Decatur Eisenhower, within nine points on Nov. 23. Perhaps the Chargers could get over the hump.

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Prep Sports Coordinator

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).