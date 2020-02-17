Six local programs will suit up in Class 3A regional action, which starts Monday around the state. Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS offers a preview:
Danville Regional
No. 3 Danville Vikings (15-16)
Players to watch: Nau’tika Conaway (Soph.); Erin Houpt (Jr.); Tharija Rose (Soph.).
Regular season: While 2019 wasn’t kind to Danville, 2020 went much more favorably as the Vikings at one stage went on a five-game win streak and later knocked off Mahomet-Seymour.
Outlook: Houpt already has set the school scoring record with one season of eligibility remaining, giving Danville a strong weapon. The Vikings would need to be on their A game to best No. 2 Mt. Zion in the final.
No. 6 Champaign Central Maroons (15-16)
Players to watch: Addy McLeod (Fr.); Azaria Smith (Jr.); Chanice Willis (Sr.).
Regular season: Central began the season 3-0 but had a difficult time keeping all of its athletes healthy until very recently. That health showed during a rout of rival Urbana earlier this month.
Outlook: If the Maroons remain at full strength, they could be a sleeper team in this regional. They certainly have the confidence, but have lost both games this season to Danville, its regional semifinal opponent.
No. 7 Rantoul Eagles (4-22)
Players to watch: Kianna Berlatsky (Jr.); Mye’Joi Williams (Jr.); Tanaya Young (Jr.).
Regular season: Little has gone right for Rantoul in the win column, its last triumph occurring Jan. 13 at Class 2A foe Monticello.
Outlook: The Eagles garnered a tough draw and have struggled against most 3A competition.
Decatur MacArthur Regional
No. 4 Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs (16-13)
Players to watch: Savannah Orgeron (Fr.); Makayla Rosenbery (Sr.); Nichole Taylor (Soph.).
Regular season: It’s been a campaign of streaks for the Bulldogs, who own three four-game winning runs and losing skids of three and four games.
Outlook: M-S boasts balance in offense and rebounding and will need a full team output to knock off athletic Urbana and No. 1 seed Decatur MacArthur.
No. 5 Urbana Tigers (15-14)
Players to watch: Kynzee Boastick (Sr.); Raevyn Russell (Sr.); Chian Scott (Sr.).
Regular season: Beyond a five-game losing streak through late December and early January, Urbana’s results have been fairly uneven. Late wins over Mahomet-Seymour and Danville loom large, but so does a defeat to Champaign Central in between.
Outlook: The Tigers’ run-and-gun offense could fire it past Mahomet-Seymour if it is clicking. If not, it could be a short playoff stay for Urbana.
No. 9 Centennial Chargers (3-26)
Players to watch: Alayah Biggers (Jr.); Silvia Du (Sr.); Mackenzie Kersch (Sr.).
Regular season: While Centennial’s record is rough to look at, the Chargers did win two of their final three games, including a blowout of Peoria Manual and a narrow triumph versus Rantoul.
Outlook: Centennial played its quarterfinal enemy, No. 8 Decatur Eisenhower, within nine points on Nov. 23. Perhaps the Chargers could get over the hump.